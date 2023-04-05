How to complete the Crossfire challenge in Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares

Destiny 2’s Crossfire challenge rewards players for tackling a bonus objective in the second encounter of Root of Nightmares, Scission, here’s how to complete it.

The Root of Nightmares in Destiny 2 was the most recent raid to release with the game’s Lightfall expansion. Taking place in a pyramid ship, Guardians must traverse through and takedown the newly revived Neazrec. Players who are successful in completing the various encounters offered within the raid environment are granted new gear and weapons for their troubles.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the loot players receive from completing the encounter, they can receive a bonus chest each week due to the weekly raid challenge. A raid challenge offers players a bonus objective that will net bonus loot if players complete it and the encounter.

The weekly challenge for the second encounter Scission is Crossfire and can offer players bonus loot from Scision’s loot pool, including an adept weapon on Master difficulty.

Bungie The second encounter of Root of Nightmares sees players crossing chasms.

Destiny 2: How to complete the Crossfire challenge in Root of Nightmares?

Crossfire requires players to not shoot their own launcher crystals to move across the chasm. Players are also not allowed to sword skate across the chasm either, as this will also result in the challenge failing.

Article continues after ad

This also includes launchers that send Guardians up to the next level, meaning that each time a level is completed, someone from the other side will need to activate the crystal as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As such, players will need to coordinate their fireteam so that another guardian can assist in activating the crystal. Players can do this in two different ways. Either players can look to designate one member of the fireteam that will always activate the crystals when necessary, or have the runners shoot each other’s crystals from the opposite side.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2: Crossfire challenge rewards

Completing the Crossfire challenge successfully will grant players an extra chest at the end of the encounter. This chest shares the exact same loot pool as the second encounter, meaning that players can only obtain these items: