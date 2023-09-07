Guardians are now roadkill in Destiny 2 as Bungie forgets to disable Sparrows in Iron Banner

Destiny 2 developers Bungie accidentally forgot to disable Sparrows in the recent Iron Banner, causing mass Guardian roadkill all over the PvP mode.

Destiny 2 is well known for its fantastic set pieces, brilliantly designed raids, and amazing exotics. All of these are generally found via PvE activities, however, as PvP is often the underdog of Destiny’s activities, despite the looter shooter bolstering a strong skill-based PvP community.

Bungie occasionally highlights the mode more by introducing events such as Iron Banner, a limited-time mode where players can compete against one another for special weapons and armor pieces.

Iron Banner has made a return during Season of the Witch, but with a slightly jankier version than Bungie had intended. Bungie accidentally enabled Sparrows throughout the PvP mode, allowing players to murder one another with their vehicles. No gun skill required.

Bungie accidentally enables Iron Banner with a twist

Bungie enabled Iron Banner for all players to hop in and enjoy on September 6. The intense PvP mode prioritizes gunplay and smart ability usage in order to achieve victory over the other team.

Well, that would be the case if Bungie remembered to disable Sparrows during the mode, which unfortunately allowed players to ram into others to massacre them.

Sparrows are a Guardian’s form of transport in Destiny 2 and allows them to move swiftly in patrol zones. Players can also deal damage with their Sparrow if they ram into enemies at a high enough speed, essentially killing them instantly if they aren’t a major enemy.

That’s exactly what happens to fellow Guardians in Iron Banner as well, meaning you can ride around and one-shot others with your maniacal driving techniques. So next time you’re playing Iron Banner, make sure to look both ways before crossing to ensure you aren’t run over.