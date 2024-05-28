Guardians are calling Destiny 2’s worst perk an “April Fool’s” prank

One of the worst perks in Destiny 2 has led Guardians to discuss whether or not it was designed as an “April Fool’s” prank due to how bad it feels to use.

Perks are some of the foundations of Destiny 2’s gameplay, offering a wide array of bonuses that can drastically alter a gun’s strength and how they feel to play. However, not all perks are made equal, and one in particular has Guardians discussing whether or not the devs pulled an “April Fool’s” prank on them.

The perk titled Invisible Hand grants a bonus to stability after the user misses multiple shots in a row. Stability is often overlooked as a stat in Destiny, as bonus damage and range tend to be the king of PvE and PvP respectively.

However, not only is the stat granted considered pretty abysmal, but the way in which you receive the buff is too. After all, you have to actively miss multiple shots in a row to get the measly Stability bonus, prompting players to question why it exists in the first place.

“Like seriously? Is this an April Fool’s perk?… How is this even remotely useful? What situation would you ever use that? Please someone help me understand,” a Reddit user begged.

One user pointed out that this is not the first time Bungo has released a bad perk to make less mediocre ones look a bit better. Others believed that the latest set of perks were only added to inflate the loot pool, as “nobody in their right mind could ever think they are useful.”

A potential reason explained by one Guardian on Reddit was that the perk is referencing the Invisible Hand from an economic and market standpoint.

“Just like the ‘invisible hand’ of the market that the perk refers to. It doesn’t work either, markets are chaos and always have been.”