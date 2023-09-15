Game-breaking Destiny 2 exploit is taking over Trials but Bungie isn’t rushing to disable it

A game-changing Destiny 2 exploit has come to light, one allowing Guardians to equid Exotic weapon perks on Legendary gear, yet Bungie isn’t rushing to disable this week’s Trials of Osiris. Rather, devs have simply advised players to “have some fun” with it all.

Exotics are the most powerful pieces of equipment in Destiny 2 for good reason. With exclusive perks and abilities, Guardians have to choose carefully as they’re only allowed to equip one weapon and one armor piece at this tier on any given loadout.

At least, that was the case until today. Now, a new game-changing exploit is in effect as players have found a way to effectively wield multiple Exotics at a time. Yet despite the significance of the bug, Bungie isn’t rushing to disable Trials of Osiris or PVP as a whole.

Quite the opposite, it appears. Instead of switching it all offline while fixing the issue, devs are letting players run wild with the exploit for a short while, simply telling the community to “have some fun.”

The issue first started gaining traction on September 15 as players uncovered the bug in the crafting system. Just by starting the process of crafting an Exotic weapon, and then rapidly swapping over to a Legendary weapon, the game mistakenly carries over Exotic perks to the new selection.

Naturally, the community has already been hard at work scheming on some of the most brokenly powerful combinations. Not only have they proven absurdly effective in PVP, but they also happen to obliterate foes in PVE as well.

Given this exploit has come into focus over a weekend of Trials, however, many questioned whether Bungie would disable the high-stakes PVP mode. Historically, we’ve seen Trials delayed countless times over similar issues. This time around, however, devs don’t appear eager to shut things down.

“We’re aware of an issue that allows specific weapon perks to be crafted into other legendary weapons and are investigating a fix,” devs shared on Twitter hours after the bug took over. “We currently don’t have any plans to disable Trials of Osiris due to this issue.”

Shortly after the initial statement from the Bungie Help account, the Destiny 2 Team account then followed up with a lighter comment, advising the community to enjoy the chaos while it’s here.

“We’re exploring all potential solutions and keeping an eye out in case things get TOO wild and we need to take drastic measures to ensure the health of the game.

“In the meantime, let’s all have some fun! Igneous Hammer will come back to Trials ASAP.”

So for the time being, expect your PVP games to be filled with Guardians carrying multiple overpowered weapons into battle. If things do get a little too out of hand, however, there’s always a chance Trials is taken offline in the very near future, so keep your eyes peeled.