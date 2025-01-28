Forgotten Destiny 2 Scout Rifle is about to surprise everyone in Episode Heresy

Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 are getting a big damage buff in Episode Heresy, which has laid the groundwork for a forgotten weapon to rise up and potentially even become meta.

With the buffs and nerfs coming in Heresy Act 1, Scout Rifles will deal 15% more damage vs minors and 30% more vs major combatants. This huge buff will boost the DPS of Rapid Fire Frames to be more in line with other meta PvE weapons like Pulse Rifles and Hand Cannons.

This sets the stage for a previously neglected weapon to become an incredible option for both Solar builds and general add clear in more dangerous activities – Trustee.

Trustee is one of the weapons from Deep Stone Crypt, but it’s rarely the one people remember. When compared against the likes of Commemoration, Heritage, and Succession, it hasn’t had much luck historically.

However, that will change soon, with the damage buffs, its impressive perk pool, and Trustee being one of just two craftable weapons in its archetype, making it a prime candidate for a zero to hero story you won’t want to miss.

Trustee god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk 1: Rapid Hit

Rapid Hit Perk 2: Incandescent

Incandescent Masterwork: Stability

The only essential perk on Trustee is Incandescent, a classic for easy add clear and Solar build synergy. It is almost universally used on meta Solar weapons, especially primary weapons, and this is no exception. When using this perk, all you have to do is get final blows and watch the explosions begin.

In the other column, there are two great options, with Rapid Hit being the standout. The main reason to take Rapid Hit over Reconstruction is that it activates whenever you deal precision damage, which you’ll always be doing with this weapon. Furthermore, this gives 100 Reload Speed at max stacks when partnered with Tactical Mag, making reloading nice and fast.

Using Arrowhead Brake is a given to minimize recoil and make Trustee easy to control. This is especially important on a Rapid-Fire Frame as the faster fire rate makes them quite the handful. However, this trade-off is well worth it, as this archetype also has the best DPS among Scout Rifles.

While Trustee is the best option to benefit from these buffs, it’s worth considering using Fang of Ir Yut too. Available from Crota’s End, the Strand weapon is the only other craftable option in this archetype, with its Rewind Rounds + Precision Damage roll being a great option for chipping away at tankier targets.