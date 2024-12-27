Forgotten Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle will soon be meta again after huge PvP buff

The Revenant Act 3 update is giving Lightweight Pulse Rifles a massive damage buff, which is set to make a forgotten Destiny 2 weapon meta yet again.

As detailed in a TWID published earlier this month, Lightweight Pulse Rifles are having their body shot damage increased from 17 to 20.4 and critical hit damage increased from 31.45 to 31.6. These changes will make reaching the archetype’s optimal TTK of 870 ms much more consistent, and no gun is set to benefit more from these changes than BXR-55 Battler.

Once these buffs go live on January 14, 2025, the legacy Pulse Rifle will become one of the best options in PvP, largely thanks to its incredible stats, stacked perk pool, and its status as a craftable weapon. As for what perks you’ll want to use, this is the BXR-55 Battler god roll that will soon dominate.

BXR-55 Battler god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk 1: Perpetual Motion

Perpetual Motion Perk 2: Kill Clip

Kill Clip Masterwork: Stability

When crafting this weapon, you’ll want to use Perpetual Motion, as it provides passive boosts to Stability, Handling and Reload Speed whenever you are on the move. This complements a Lightweight Frame like BXR-55 Battler, which improves movement speed boost by 6.25%, making it perfect for rushing around and pushing enemy Guardians.

This means that you’ll also regularly be in the position to flank, chain together kills, and catch the other team off guard, making Kill Clip an obvious pick. After getting a kill and reloading, Kill Clip increases damage by 25% for 5 seconds. When active, this gives BXR-55 Battler a staggering TTK of just 530 ms, beating out almost every other primary weapon in the sandbox.

Something to keep in mind is that perks that require kills to activate are typically more effective in 6v6 than 3v3. As such, if you find yourselves playing Trials of Osiris or Competitive more often than casual game modes, it’s better to use either Blunt Execution Rounds or Eye of the Storm. Both of these perks are easier to activate and more practical in small team playlists.

Most players will already be able to craft BXR-55 Battler, as its pattern was released way back in the 30th Anniversary Pack in 2021, with the weapon itself being a tribute to the iconic Battle Rifle from Halo.

If you still need it, Red Border drops can be farmed by completing runs of Dares of Eternity and then using Treasure Keys on the reward chest in Eternity. Once you’ve gotten 5 Red Border drops, head over to The Enclave to craft the Pulse Rifle. Ideally, you’ll want to do this before the archetype’s buffs are live, so you can dominate from day one.