Featured Destiny 2 Glaive is the best Chill Clip weapon in the sandbox

A sudden change to Destiny 2’s weekly rotation means that Rake Angle is now the featured Nightfall weapon, which is amazing since the meta Glaive is the best Chill Clip weapon in the entire sandbox.

Introduced back in Season 16, Chill Clip is a powerful perk that freezes combatants on direct hits, allowing you to stun Unstoppable Champions without relying on the seasonal artifact. It has played a role in the PvE meta for some time, with the likes of Riptide and Tinasha’s Mastery proving invaluable.

However, they are far from the only options, with Rake Angle being an often overlooked alternative. The Stasis Glaive is able to freeze in just two shots, taking exactly one second to stun champions. The best part is that you can rush in after and melee to shatter the frozen enemy, saving ammo while still dealing solid damage.

Since Rake Angle is a Glaive, it also comes with a handy shield, which can be used to survive situations that would otherwise mean game over. This makes it a particularly strong option in endgame activities like GM Nightfalls, where surviving is more important than optimizing DPS. If you’re sold, here’s the god roll you’ll want to farm.

Rake Angle god roll – Meta analysis

Haft: Ballistic Tuning

Ballistic Tuning Magazine: Appended Mag

Appended Mag Perk 1: Rimestealer/Replenishing Aegis

Rimestealer/Replenishing Aegis Perk 2: Chill Clip

Chill Clip Masterwork: Range

Obviously, you are going to want Chill Clip for the reasons outlined above, but that alone isn’t what makes Rake Angle so good. Its real selling point is in the other column, with the Stasis Glaive rolling two phenomenal perks that complement Chill Clip unbelievably well.

First up, Rimestealer is a new perk added in Episode Revenant that grants Frost Armor after defeating frozen combatants or shattering Stasis Crystals. This buff stacks to provide up to 20% damage resistance, making you incredibly tanky when paired with the Glaive’s ability to shield incoming damage.

While Rimestealer is the obvious choice for Stasis builds, it doesn’t offer as much utility for general loadouts. For these, you’ll instead want Replenishing Aegis, an extremely underrated perk that reloads your Glaive as you block damage. This keeps the magazine topped up, allowing Chill Clip to activate more often without having to manually reload.

Rake Angle can be earned as a reward from completing Nightfalls until January 7. If you have already received at least one drop, it can also be focused at Commander Zavala for x5 Vanguard Engrams and x25,000 Glimmer each. This week features double Nightfall rewards and increased Vanguard rank progress too, so you won’t get a better chance to farm it.