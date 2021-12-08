Every Halo weapon in Destiny 2 for Bungie’s 30th anniversary

Bungie are mostly responsible for Destiny 2 these days, but before that, they were known as the creators of the iconic Halo series. To celebrate their 30th anniversary as a studio, they have dropped some new Destiny weapons that might feel familiar to long-time gamers.

It’s an exciting time to be a Destiny 2 fan. Not only has the long-awaited Bungie 30th anniversary pack dropped, but The Witch Queen is on the horizon, too.

That means there is a whole host of new content for players to enjoy now, with the game’s storyline building to a crescendo in the coming months. But some of the new weapons that have just been released might look and feel familiar to long-time Bungie stans.

Before they were the developers of Destiny, Bungie created the iconic Halo franchise – with which their game shares a lot of FPS DNA. And to celebrate their landmark birthday, they sneakily included some Halo-inspired weapons into the Destiny 2 mix.

There are four Halo-themed weapons now in the game as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations. The best part is, you don’t need to buy the 30th Anniversary Pack to have access to them – they are free to all players.

If you’re just hopping back into Destiny 2 and wondering which gun is which, we’ve broken each one down for you.

The Forerunner – Halo pistol

The Forerunner exotic sidearm is clearly a nod to the iconic Halo pistol that has featured in every game since Combat Evolved.

It has gone on to become one of the iconic sidearms in gaming history, and it packs a punch in Destiny 2, with a scope included.

Half-Truths sword – Energy Sword

In the melee department, there was only really one option. The Half-Truths sword takes its shape from the Energy Sword introduced in Halo: CE.

It became a useable weapon for players to use in Halo 2. Since then, it has become a series staple and favorite weapon among multiplayer fans. This version only has one of the infamous pair of blades, hence the name “Half-Truths”.

The Retraced Path – Focus Rifle

There are plenty of well-known long-range weapons in the Halo series, such as the Spartan Laser or the standard sniper rifle. In the end, Bungie opted to add the Focus Rifle in the form of The Retraced Path Trace Rifle.

This weapon first showed up in Halo: Reach, but functioned pretty similarly to the Beam Rifle that had featured previously. This is the first Destiny 2 Trace Rifle that’s not exotic, too.

BXR-55 Battler – Battle Rifle

One of the more immediately obvious Halo nods in Destiny 2, the BXR-55 Battler is almost a carbon copy of the Battle Rifle. It even has a series of perks that increase hip-fire accuracy.

Long-time Halo fans will have fond memories of using its burst fire to easily dispatch Grunts or take names on Team SWAT, and the BXR-55 Battler certainly continues that legacy against Fallen Vandals.

Those were all of the Halo-inspired featured in the Bungie 30th Anniversary pack. Stay tuned on Dexerto for all of the latest Destiny 2 news as The Witch Queen expansion goes live.

