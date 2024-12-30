Does Season Pass XP transfer to the next Act in Destiny 2?

After reaching the level cap on a Season Pass in Destiny 2, you can still earn experience, but it’s not always clear if that XP is carried over to the following act or is wasted entirely.

Leveling up your Season Pass is essential in each episode, as doing so unlocks all kinds of useful rewards. From crafting resources to rare currencies, you’ll be missing out on a lot if you don’t finish it by the end of Act 3.

However, level caps exist that prevent you from leveling up too much in each act, yet you can still earn experience and complete seasonal challenges. So, is it worth cashing in these challenges early, and will the experience earned transfer to the next act once it’s released?

Does XP carry over to the next Act in Destiny 2?

No, seasonal XP claimed will not transfer to the next act if you are already at the highest level possible on the current season pass.

This means that if you are Level 100 in Act 1 or Level 150 in Act 2 and redeem several seasonal challenges, the experience from these is effectively wasted.

Is it best to not claim Seasonal Challenges until the next act is released?

You are typically better off not claiming seasonal challenges until the following act is released, assuming you are already at the current season’s level cap.

Saving seasonal challenges will help you rank up quickly and earn a range of useful rewards when the next act goes live. This includes powerful resources like Ascendant Shards and Deepsight Harmonizers, as well as unique cosmetics for each class.

Dexerto Ranking up the Season Pass earns you powerful rewards that can be used for buildcrafting.

However, there are still some benefits to claiming experience early. For example, you can earn Bright Dust Engrams for every 500,000 experience after hitting the cap. Outside of limited-time events like The Dawning, this is one of the very few options you have to farm Bright Dust to spend in the Eververse Store.

Furthermore, earning bonus experience will still progress your Artifact, boosting your power in the process. This can be useful in high-end activities like GM Nightfalls and Master Lost Sectors, where being underpowered makes them much more difficult.

If you are having a tricky time completing these activities, it may be worth claiming challenges straight away rather than waiting for the next act. Just keep in mind that doing so will make it more difficult to level up in the future, as these challenges will be gone for good.