Destiny players call for removal of Featured Quests tab

Destiny 2’s Featured Quests tab has received significant criticism online, with players slamming its lack of utility and clunky implementation.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch and its accompanying patch has, for the most part, been well-received by the game’s community. The Exotic Mission Rotator has allowed many to experience mission content they may have otherwise missed, while the return of Crota’s End from the first game has elevated this season beyond the previous effort.

Despite those successes, it’s an alteration to the quest menu that is currently drawing the community’s anger.

The addition of the Featured Quests tab has upset veteran players

The arrival of the main patch for season 22 saw a section inserted into the menu known as Featured Quests. These were primarily fundamental narrative questlines, with players able to prioritize which ones appeared via the quest log. Unfortunately, those who have already completed eligible quests (which is much of the community) are left with a blank area in their quest menu.

A post on Reddit called for the removal of the feature entirely, despite its utility in onboarding new players.

This provoked a ton of discussion on the subject, with many echoing the thoughts of the original poster entirely. Others suggested that, because of how helpful it is to new players, it may be better as a feature that can be deactivated: “I’m a returningish player and it helped me severely in cleaning up some old stories/quests I kept putting off. I don’t think it needs to go away, however a setting to disable it would be wonderful.”

Others noted the negative effect it has had on players looking to track passages in Destiny’s competitive PvP mode Trials of Osiris: “I thought I might have been a little critical when it was first implemented, so I didn’t say anything about it, Until trials.” commented one player.

“Holy crap is it annoying resetting passages. Just another ‘how did you play test this and not immediately see the problem?’ Situation. I hope they do change it, or let us pick and choose more meaningfully what is displayed there cause it’s terrible how it is.”

Bungie continues to prepare for the arrival of The Final Shape. Whether the implementation of the Featured Quests tab will change before it does remains to be seen.