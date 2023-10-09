Destiny fans name the exotics in most desperate need of rework

Some Destiny exotics are in need of serious reworks, and the Destiny community names a few that immediately come to mind.

Bungie has been at the helm of Destiny for nearly a decade, throwing players into a gripping looter shooter with a dash of space powers. The Guardians need all they can use to defeat the Darkness, including a little help from the “RNG gods.”

The pinnacle of Destiny’s gear system is the exotic weapons and armor sets, both capable of boosting your characters’ abilities beyond the max.

However, much like all items found in looter shooters, not every exotic is created equally. After 10 years of new and returning exotics, the Destiny community sits down to talk about what needs changes in this category.

Destiny players list exotics that desperately need reworks

Throughout the series’ lifecycle, exotics have come and gone, turning the tides of battle in players’ favor. Conversely, some exotics have been plain useless, as newer ones present better advantages.

Redditor RagnarokBeginning took to the game’s forums to discuss what severely needs reworking. Putting it bluntly, they question the community “What are the most trash exotics that need reworks?”

Quite unanimously, many players said the Warlock helmet, Apotheosis Veil. As it stands, the recharge refresh it grants upon Super usage is near negligible.

A few other names thrown into the void were the Queensbreakers’ Bow and The Manticore. The former suffered immensely becoming a heavy weapon, but switching it back to a special weapon would throw off the game’s balance and “implode the Crucible” as one player puts it.

On the other hand, The Manticore boasts the “Swooping Talons” perk, granting increased damage output when using the gun while airborne. The Manticore’s exotic perks caused one player to say “The instant I see the AA perk, it gets dismantled regardless of what else is on it.”

“Power creep hit exotics hard, and the need to add one every season. I have like 4k hours in this game and haven’t had the need to use like 80 percent of the exotics in this game” says another player, hitting the nail on the struggle Bungie faces.

With the end of the Light and Dark saga approaching early next year, it seems very unlikely many of these suggestions will be met with proper reworks. Who knows, maybe a few new ornaments will make their way in, making one man’s trash another man’s treasure.

