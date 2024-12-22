Destiny 2’s Xur is selling the perfect PvP Exotic for Nova Warp enjoyers

Destiny 2’s Xur has journeyed to the Tower one final time before Christmas and his sack of goodies contains something particularly special for Warlocks.

Like many Exotics, Astrocyte Verse has received numerous buffs since its initial addition to the sandbox in Season of Opulence. Move to Survive, the helmet’s intrinsic perk, was buffed in 2023 to prevent loss of Super Energy while using Nova Warp’s Dark Blink movement ability.

Over a year has passed between then and now, but huge buffs to Roaming Super efficacy in Episode Revenant made several overlooked Exotics worth revisiting, and Astrocyte Verse is 100% worth a reappraisal.

Combined with everything else the cosmic-themed armor provides out of the box, Xur’s roll, available until December 24, is one of the best you can get for PvP.

God-tier neutral game – Meta analysis

Mobility and Intellect are currently the weakest core stats in Destiny 2. The former is borderline useless for any class other than Hunter – reducing dodge cooldown but doing nothing for Titan or Warlock class abilities – while the latter has become redundant due to power creep.

The Astrocyte Verse sold by Xur has an excellent stat spread.

Fortunately, Xur’s roll only has the good stuff; Resilience, Discipline, and Strength. For Void Warlock, which has one of the strongest neutral PvP games in Revenant’s meta, the even spread between all three stats is invaluable.

Pocket Singularity and charged Vortex Grenades grant incredible displacement and area denial respectively, and as you’ll want both to be off cooldown as frequently as possible, the equal +14 for Discipline and Strength will facilitate exactly that.

Capping off all the above is Nova Warp itself. As Astrocyte Verse eliminates the consumption of Super energy from Dark Blink, it can function as an indispensable engagement and escape tool when not needed offensively.

Struggling to find the 41 Strange Coins you need to pick up this treat for your Warlock? Check out our guide on how to farm the enigmatic currency so you don’t miss out.