Destiny 2’s Xur is selling a powerhouse PvE Shotgun worthy of your Strange Coins

Destiny 2’s Xur has returned to the Tower for his first visit of 2025 and he’s got some seriously strong firepower worth dropping paying him a visit for.

The Agent of the Nine has set up shop in the usual alcove opposite Ikora Rey in the Tower, and his roll of Until Its Return is what you’ll want to invest your hard-earned Strange Coins in before he departs once more with weekly reset on January 7.

It’s worth noting, of course, that the Taken-themed Shotgun is craftable for anyone who played during Season of the Deep, but whether you were on hiatus then or just missed the boat, this roll comes within spitting distance of being perfect thanks to some incredible perk synergy.

Until Its Return Xur roll – Meta Analysis

Barrel: Smallbore

Smallbore Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Auto-Loading Holster Perk 2: Cascade Point

Cascade Point Masterwork: Handling

Boasting Smallbore and Accurized Rounds, this copy of the boomstick has incredible range out of the box, but that’s purely complimentary to what makes this particular roll of Until Its Return shine – Auto-Loading Holster and Cascade Point.

While the traditionally preferred combo of Overflow and Trench Barrel is going to crank out more DPS in ideal situations, Auto-Loading Holster’s automatic reload when a weapon is holstered pairs perfectly with Cascade Point.

The latter provides a substantial fire rate buff upon getting Final Blows or precision hits with another weapon, providing a similar gameplay loop to the ever-popular Bait and Switch.

With a high fire rate by default as a Rapid-Fire Frame, Cascade Point transforms Until Its Return from an already-potent single target DPS machine into a boss and Champion-deleting menace comparable to Perfect Paradox and Ikelos_SG_v1.

What sets it apart from the pack, however, is its unique nature. As of writing, Until Its Return is the only Rapid-Fire, Strand-element Shotgun. If you’re looking for a solid Darkness weapon for your Transcendence builds, look no further.

For more Destiny 2 meta commentary, check out our tier list ranking every Exotic and all the best PvE weapons you should be on the lookout for during Episode Revenant.