Destiny 2’s Xur is selling a god roll Exotic that makes Outbreak Perfected even better

Xur returned to the Tower in Destiny 2 for his weekly visit on November 29, bringing with him wares that Warlocks should snatch up as soon as possible.

As usual, the Agent of the Nine has a randomized piece of Exotic armor for all three classes up for grabs, but it’s the Chromatic Fire for Destiny 2’s resident space wizards that wins for meta viability this time around.

Not only does this roll boast an incredible 69 in total stats (just one or two points off the incredibly rare maximum), but a favorable stat spread, to boot. In the current sandbox, Mobility is spurned for its low impact on build strength, with Resilience being the most sought-after.

With almost no points wasted on redundant stats (a shame about the low Discipline, though), the price tag of 41 Strange Coins is a no-brainer, especially for the subsequent builds it enables.

Xur’s top-tier roll of Chromatic Fire is available for 41 Strange Coins until December 3.

Meta Analysis

As a non-subclass specific Exotic, Chromatic Fire, in theory, works as a solid build-around for any element. However, Solar stands to benefit the most from the chest armor’s Exotic Perk, due to it having the strongest elemental effect for PvE in Scorch.

Normally, the damage over time effect is only available on weapons with the Incandescent perk, causing enemies to Ignite and explode when enough stacks of Scorch have been applied. Chromatic Fire, on the other hand, essentially allows you to apply Incandescent to any Kinetic Primary of your choice as long as you have a Solar Super (Prismatic counts) equipped, including Exotics.

So, which primary weapon should you choose? That’s going to be somewhat up to personal preference, but two incredibly strong weapons worth pairing with the effect are Outbreak Perfected and Khvostov 7G-0X. Both are already the best primaries for DPS, so double-dipping with Scorch only makes them more potent.

You’ve got until December 3 to pick up this roll from Xur. Short on Strange Coins? We’ve got you covered with all the fastest methods of farming the special currency.