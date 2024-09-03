Destiny 2’s Xenology quest can be completed in 30 minutes using this trick

Xenology is a quest you get from Xur in Destiny 2, and there’s an interesting trick that lets you complete it in just 30 minutes.

On August 26, Bungie announced that they were making a change where players can earn experience and complete challenges by playing private matches in The Crucible. The major drawback with completing quests in the Crucible is that its difficulty can make it hard for the average player.

However, if you play private games, you can skew the matches with your friends to get your challenges done.

Article continues after ad

The same trick can be used for Xur‘s Xenology quest as well. All you have to do is play the Collision game mode on Dissonance and enable your Sparrow. You can then hop onto your Sparrow, receive the maximum possible score, complete the private match, and re-do it again.

This entire process takes about a minute at most, and if you complete it 21 times, you can quickly complete the Xenology quest. The best part about it is that you can do it solo as well, which makes it worth your time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The most annoying part about the Xenology quest is that you if you lose a Crucible match, you don’t receive any points. Additionally, Vanguard Strikes take a lot of time, and nobody enjoys playing Gambit. This leaves Crucible as the only viable mode, but it quickly becomes time-consuming for the average player.

However, these private match changes in Crucible make this quest easy to complete, even for players who are entirely new to the game. This gives players who are just jumping in access an extremely valuable Exotic Cypher.

Article continues after ad

The Exotic Cypher can be used for a multitude of tasks in Destiny 2. This includes leveling up Exotic armor to unlock Artifice slots, focusing Exotic armor, and claiming past Exotic weapons and armor from the Monument of Lost Light.

It is valuable not just for new players, but for veterans as well. But, the only ways to get it are from the Battle Pass, completing Xur’s Xenology quest, or from Master Rahool.