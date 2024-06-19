Destiny 2’s The Final Shape ending cutscene was significantly different before delays

Destiny 2’s closing cutscene for The Final Shape expansion was significantly different before the delays were announced, with the devs going through and changing the story’s end to have more emotional resonance.

The Final Shape in Destiny 2 has been one of the biggest triumphs the series has ever seen. The expansion signified the end of the Light and Dark saga, wrapping up a 10-year-old story that had Guardians all over the world keen to see what would happen.

Not only was the story itself beloved by the fan base, but the expansion as a whole was rated incredibly highly. This is fortunate as due to the delay of the release of the expansion, much of the player base was becoming increasingly tired of the looter shooter.

Fortunately, the story was well worth the wait and was seemingly changed in the time of the delay, as a new cut cinematic shows what the devs originally had planned for the final cutscene of the story.

Warning: Spoilers for Destiny 2 The Final Shape ahead

The final cutscene of The Final Shape has the Ghost in need of revival. After channeling the light into the Witness and taking them down for good, Ghost was on the brink of death. Cayde-6 comes in to sacrifice himself to revive our Ghost, eventually dissipating into the Light and leaving our Guardians with an emotional farewell.

However, the cut cinematic instead showed a far tamer version of the ending, in which Cayde-6 not only survives the encounter, but the Guardian instead uses their powers of Light and Darkness to revive the Ghost, giving a happy ending to all.

Of course, the ending we received was far more emotionally resonant, as we had to say goodbye to our beloved friend once more, but it made the conclusion of the expansion that much more devastating and truly signified a new era for Destiny 2.