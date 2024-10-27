Destiny 2’s refreshed Prophet of Doom is the best PvP Shotgun you need right now

Destiny 2 introduced a cavalcade of new weapons into the game’s ever-evolving sandbox with Episode Revenant, but it’s the refreshed versions of some golden oldies that Guardians should be most excited about.

Bungie finally added the ability for players to craft weapons from Shadowkeep’s Garden of Salvation Raid in the Scorn-themed Episode, but that’s not all. Every weapon in the activity’s loot pool received a refreshed perk pool to boot, including Prophet of Doom.

The Precision Frame Void Shotgun now has access to several best-in-slot PvP perks, positioning it to dethrone Crucible staples such as Matador 64 and Compass Rose.

Whether you’re hunting for Red Borders or banking on RNG blessing you, this is the perk combo you want to be on the lookout for while running Garden of Salvation.

Best Prophet of Doom roll for PvP

Prophet of Doom random rolls and Red Borders only drop from Garden of Salvation.

The best perks for Prophet of Doom in PvP are:

Barrel: Barrel Shroud

Barrel Shroud Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk 1: Threat Detector

Threat Detector Perk 2: Closing Time

Closing Time Masterwork: Range or Handling

Meta Analysis

Some of the staples you’d expect are what you want to shoot for on this boomstick. Namely, Accurized Rounds and Threat Detector are tried and true perk options, granting +10 range as well as increased reload speed, stability, and handling when in close proximity to enemies respectively.

With shotguns thriving in close-quarters combat, Threat Detector will always be active when needed, as will Closing Time. Added in Revenant Act 1, this new arrival to the meta grants additional range, accuracy and handling as a weapon’s magazine gets lower.

As you always spawn with just one round when running a Shotgun in Crucible or other PvP activities, Closing Time essentially grants its bonuses permanently. The range benefit it provides varies from +10 to +20, meaning, when paired with Threat Detector and Prophet of Doom’s respectable 67 base range, you’ll potentially be able to max out the stat, outranging any shotgun that isn’t of the precision slug archetype.

For that reason, Masterwork options are up for debate. You can either go whole hog and add even more range, or opt for Handling to offset Prophet of Doom’s weakest relevant stat.

It’s also worth noting that all of the above will confer even bigger boosts if you have access to enhanced versions of perks through weapon crafting. Want to know which Garden of Salvation encounter you’ll need to farm to unlock Prophet of Doom’s Pattern ASAP? Check out our loot hub for more information.

