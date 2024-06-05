Destiny 2’s newest grenade launcher blows Witherhoard out of the water

The Final Shape came with a brand new grenade launcher in Destiny 2, one that completely blows the exotic Witherhoard out of the water.

The Final Shape has finally arrived in Destiny 2, with players all over the world keen to hop into the game. That is if they’re able to avoid the numerous error codes and long queues whilst launching up the looter shooter.

However, those who have been able to hop into the title have witnessed a new campaign, new weapons, and even new enemy types. But it wouldn’t be a Destiny 2 expansion without new weapon archetypes that completely break what we know as the meta.

There’s a new king of special grenade launchers in town, one that has completely blown exotic Witherhoard out of the water. The Lost Signal grenade launcher is like a massively buffed Witherhoard, capable of decimating areas with damage.

The Stasis Grenade Launcher is of the new Area Denial Frame, which reads: “Burst fire Grenade Launcher. Each projectile creates a lingering pool on impact that deals damage over time.”

This is akin to the exotic Witherhoard, which would drop a pool of damage if it collided with terrain. Witherhoard was one of the best AD clear exotics in the game, as you could place it near spawn doors and not have to worry.

However, Lost Signal takes this up a notch by not only creating a lingering pool but by being a burst fire Grenade Launcher, capable of creating multiple around an area. Of course, this would mean its DPS against majors and bosses isn’t fantastic, but it’ll be fantastic in any encounters that require wave clear from Guardians.

With The Final Shape only just launched, Guardians are yet to find all of the best weapons available in the new expansion, but if Lost Signal is anything to go by, we’re in for absolute bangers across the board.