Destiny 2’s newest Exotic has game-breaking bug on Arc Warlock

Those who pre-order The Final Shape + Annual Pass are being given a new Exotic weapon to try out, Tessellation. However, the Destiny 2 community has quickly discovered that this premium Exotic has a game-breaking bug when used on Arc Warlock.

For the price of $100 USD, Destiny 2 players can get their hands on the looter shooter’s latest Exotic weapon, Tessellation. The Tessellation is a unique Kinetic Fusion rifle that occupies the Energy slot. Unlike any other weapon in Destiny, it can switch element to match your equipped subclass.

Outside of the Tessellation’s element-shifting capabilities, its other special ability is that Guardians can consume their grenade to take advantage of Irreducible, a trait that charges up the Fusion Rifle’s next shot into a powerful explosive round.

It’s this signature ability that has turned the Tessellation into arguably the most broken weapon in Destiny 2 thanks to an oversight in how Irreducible interacts with Arc Warlock.

Destiny 2’s Tessellation fires Irreducible shots for free due to bug

Destiny 2 players have discovered that by playing Arc Warlock it’s possible to turn Tessellation into a devastatingly strong weapon capable of both unmatched add clear and boss damage.

The bug involves playing on an Arc Warlock with Stormtrance as your Super and changing your grenade while holding the Tessellation.

Doing so allows you to continuously charge up Tessellation with Irreducible shots without consuming a grenade charge.

Bungie Changing equipped grenade on Arc Warlock with Stormtrance triggers the Tessellation bug in Destiny 2.

This effectively gives the Tessellation unlimited powered-up explosive rounds that are only held back by how much Special ammo you can hold. Each shot does damage comparable to a fully charged Izanagi’s Burden precision hit with the Catalyst equipped.

With the new raid releasing on September 1, it’s likely that Bungie will act quickly to disable this weapon or at least prevent it from being used in Contest Mode.