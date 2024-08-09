Destiny 2’s most versatile Bow is farmable but not for long

Combat Bows are powerful weapons that perform extremely well in end-game content, and one of the best Bows in Destiny 2 is available this weekend, so you won’t want to miss out.

This week’s featured Nightfall weapon is Pre Astyanax IV, a Solar Bow that was first released back in Season 22 before later being reissued in The Final Shape.

Although this new version has been largely overlooked by the community, Bungie made some big changes that have elevated Pre Astyanax IV to a whole new level, turning it into the most versatile Bow in the game.

It can now roll Shoot To Loot, Archer’s Tempo, and Attrition Orbs in the left column and Explosive Head, Incandescent, and Archer’s Gambit in the right column. This is a stacked perk pool that offers utility, draw time enhancement, damage, and add clear all in one package. Your god roll will vary based on use, but all of these perks are worth using.

Furthermore, they can now be enhanced. This is especially important for Archer’s Tempo, Attrition Orbs, Incandescent, and Archer’s Gambit, with all of these perks becoming noticeably better when upgraded.

Pre Astyanax IV can be received as a drop after completing any Nightfall, with higher difficulties having a higher chance of rewarding it. It will remain the featured Nightfall weapon until the weekly reset on August 13, 2024, and won’t be available again for several weeks after this, so you won’t want to miss out.

Those who have already received Pre Astyanax IV can focus the Solar Bow at Commander Zavala for x5 Vanguard Engrams and x25,000 Glimmer each. Even if you only ever received the original version, you will still receive the reissued version with the new perk pool when focusing it.

Alternatively, if you complete this week’s GM Nightfall, you can earn Pre Astyanax IV (Adept), an improved version that can utilize powerful mods like Adept Draw Time. However, completing Grandmaster activities is not easy, with even veteran Guardians with meta builds often struggling.

To make those GM attempts more manageable, be sure to stick to the best PvE weapons and meta Exotics. These brutal strikes are among Destiny 2’s hardest content, so attempting them with subpar gear is a really bad idea.