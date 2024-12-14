Destiny 2’s most busted Exotic is getting a heavy nerf in Revenant Act 3

Bungie has outlined plans to rein in the prevalence of Destiny 2’s most meta-dominant weapon with Revenant Act 3.

Instances of specific weapons performing a clean sweep across the PvE and PvP sandboxes as the best-in-slot option for both are rare in the looter shooter, but they do and have happened.

Graviton Lance is one such example, and Bungie’s decided to step in and curb its prevalence in all areas. There’s no lengthy list of adjustments for this particular nerf – just one change – but it’s a big one in its own right. We’ll get to the meta analysis in just a moment; here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

How is Graviton Lance being nerfed?

With Revenant Act 3’s launch on January 7, Graviton Lance’s 324 RPM in Revenant Act 2 will be reverted to its original 300.

“One option we considered was bringing down [Graviton Lance’s] stats to be closer to other Heavy Burst Pule Rifles, but that felt like too much of a departure from the spirit of the weapon,” the studio explained in its December 12 This Week in Destiny blog post.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Graviton Lance will have its rounds per minute reverted to 300 from 324 RPM.

When all is said and done, Bungie expects the revision to result in “a small DPS nerf” for PvE, while in PvP, it’ll perform exactly as it did “pre-Episode 2.”

Article continues after ad

That is to say that users shouldn’t be too concerned about their favorite Void Pulse’s effectiveness going down the gutter entirely. Graviton Lance was an excellent primary even before the RPM buff – this change is clearly aimed at giving Guardians more leeway to engage in counterplay and explore different options for their Energy slot.

In the market for a new Pulse Rifle off the back of Graviton’s impending nerf? Check out our god roll guides for Gridskipper and Bygones. Both returned in Revenant from previous seasons with refreshed perk pools and are well worth farming.