Destiny 2’s most broken Exotic is getting a dangerous glow up in Episode Heresy

Throughout Destiny 2’s history, no other Exotic has had a more storied history for literally breaking the game than Telesto but that hasn’t deterred Bungie from giving it a massive rework in Episode Heresy.

Introduced in 2017’s Curse of Osiris expansion, the Void-element Fusion Rifle has been disabled several times – or resulted in other things being disabled – for causing all sorts of bugs usually related to its unique projectiles.

So notorious has its reputation become over the years, that Bungie celebrated Telesto’s unstable nature with a mini-event in 2022 with an accompanying special emblem.

Despite this, Bungie’s forging ahead with a massive overhaul for Telesto in Episode Heresy, including a reworking of its Harbinger’s Pulse Exotic perk and associated Catalyst.

Bungie distributed a special Telesto Emblem in 2022 with a glitch-style design to celebrate its reputation.

Episode Heresy Telesto buffs

Per Bungie’s January 23 TWID post, the following changes to Telesto will go live with Episode Heresy on February 4:

Telesto Harbinger’s Pulse: Now only refills Telesto’s ammo from reserves (instead of Telesto and your Kinetic slot weapon). Now triggers with any Void final blow. Final blow requirement increased from two to three, however Telesto final blows count double (in other words, will trigger from two Telesto final blows, one Telesto final blow + one other Void final blow, or three other Void final blows). Multikill timer increased from 2 seconds to 4.5 seconds. Catalyst New perk: Harbinger Seethe After three activations of Harbinger’s Pulse, special reload the weapon to cause a rain of Telesto projectiles on your next direct hit.



Without doubt, the most interesting buff here is the addition of Harbinger’s Seethe to Telesto’s Catalyst. While we’ve yet to see footage of how it works, a “rain of Telesto projectiles” sounds similar to Old Gods’ Rite, an Artifact perk added in Revenant Act 3.

Considering the heavy emphasis on Void synergy for Heresy, it’s highly likely that Telesto, alongside newcomers such as Lotus-Eater, will dominate Destiny 2’s sandbox going forward. Assuming the former doesn’t break the game yet again, of course.