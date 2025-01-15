Destiny 2’s Lord Saladin has a guaranteed Tinasha’s Mastery god roll – but there’s a catch

Destiny 2’s final Iron Banner of Episode Revenant arrived with weekly reset on January 14 with a surprising reward, but not everyone will be able to claim it.

Tinasha’s Mastery is Destiny 2’s first and currently only Stasis Rocket Sidearm since debuting with the previous Iron Banner in November 2024. Due to its incredible perks and unique nature, the Rocket-Assisted Frame immediately became a highly sought-after piece of gear.

As is the case for any non-craftable weapon, however, Guardians have had to rely on lady luck to land a coveted god roll of the Sidearm. That is, until now.

Iron Banner Rank Rewards

Until his inventory resets on Friday, January 17, Lord Saladin’s Rank 4 reward is a static roll of Tinasha’s Mastery with the coveted Chill Clip perk.

By taking full advantage of reputation boosts provided by Iron Banner armor and Ornaments, as well as the event’s associated Emblems, you should be able to reach Rank 4, win or lose, within a handful of matches, making this, by far, the easiest method of obtaining a good roll.

Lord Saladin’s curated roll is free to claim upon reaching Rank 4.

Unfortunately, however, there are some caveats to this. If you played during Revenant Act 2’s Iron Banner, there’s a good chance you already claimed that iteration of the PvP event’s Rank 4 reward. As these only refresh once per season, you won’t be able to claim this roll.

If you missed the last event or just didn’t claim any rewards, however, the following will be waiting for you upon reaching Rank 4.

Barrel: Confined Launch

Confined Launch Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Perk 1: Deconstruct

Deconstruct Perk 2: Chill Clip

Chill Clip Masterwork: Reload Speed

While Air Trigger is usually the go-to choice for Tinasha’s Mastery, Deconstruct is arguably just as good, if not better, in most situations. The latter’s ability to refill the magazine from reserves, with progress accelerated by damaging constructs, includes Stasis Crystals. This makes the roll perfect for Stasis builds that can produce endless crystals.

For more Destiny 2 content, check out our roadmap breakdown covering every known future update coming to the looter shooter, as well as details on a long-awaited change coming to Iron Banner in Episode Heresy.