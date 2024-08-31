Destiny 2’s Gunsmith is selling a god roll Auto Rifle perfect for PvP

Destiny 2’s resident Gunsmith is stocking an Auto Rifle Guardians will want to swing by and pick it up before it’s gone.

As of August 31, Banshee-44 is selling a fixed roll of Chrysura Melo that’s essentially a god roll of the gun, and it’ll only set you back 10,000 Glimmer and a singular Enhancement Core.

First introduced in Season of the Lost, Chrysura Melo is a High-Impact Frame Auto. The archetype traditionally boasts high range and impact stats, with the trade-off being a sluggish reload speed and inconsistent stability.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, the perks available on Banshee’s roll remedy those disadvantages to an extent.

Banshee-44’s fixed roll Chrysura Melo

Bungie

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Chambered Compensator Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk 1: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Dynamic Sway Reduction Perk 2: Multikill Clip

Multikill Clip Masterwork: Stability

Owing to the second perk slot being occupied by Multikill Clip instead of the superior (for PvE) Dragonfly, this roll is best suited to Crucible.

Accurized Rounds paired with Dynamic Sway Reduction is an incredible combo enabling Chrysura to compete with some Scouts and Pulse Rifles at range.

Article continues after ad

Chambered Compensator and a Stability Masterwork perfectly complement the above, boosting Range to a whopping 83. The only reduction here is -5 to Handling, so you’ll want something snappy and lightweight – Shotguns or SMGs will be your best bet – to cover all of your bases.

Article continues after ad

For more top meta picks in Act 3 of Episode: Echoes, check out our breakdown of new Exotic arrival Choir of One. The Special Ammo Auto Rifle has proven to be a huge buff to Titans, enabling them to dish out eye-watering damage in the sandbox.

Sadly, Bungie has already identified some unintended bugs with the Wyvern-inspired weapon, so Guardians may want to take full advantage of their new toy before any potential nerfs neuter its effectiveness.