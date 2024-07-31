Destiny 2’s Gunsmith finally has something worth spending Engrams on

Stock offered by Destiny 2’s resident Gunsmith often isn’t worth spending Engrams on but after the weekly reset on July 30, Banshee-44 has two guns for sale demanding serious consideration.

Two Scout Rifles are focusable with Engrams at the Tower’s vendor and, per a PSA from one user on Reddit, both have the chance to roll a potent perk combo.

Though they boast high damage, one of the long-ranged archetype’s downsides is requiring Guardians to get close to enemies to pick up Orbs of Power and ammo in the heat of battle.

Article continues after ad

Shoot to Loot bypasses this key weakness by allowing players to loot both resources by shooting them. Both Staccato-45 and Perses-D have access to the perk, but what elevates them above the rest is the ability to pair Shoot to Loot with Explosive Payload.

The latter’s splash damage alleviates the requirement for precision aiming at Orbs or ammo bricks, making the gameplay loop more consistent.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Weapon focusing at Banshee costs three Gunsmith Engrams and 5,000 Glimmer each.

While actively grinding for Gunsmith Engrams isn’t recommended, the scarcity of worthwhile inventory in Banshee’s store means players have had plenty of time to stock up on the currency.

Article continues after ad

Each weapon focus costs three Engrams and 5,000 Glimmer, so depending on how much you’ve been stockpiling, you could have a decent chance of landing the sought-after combo.

As for which Scout to prioritize, that largely comes down to Element and loadout preferences. Staccato is a Solar weapon while Perses is Stasis, so spend Engrams on whatever makes the most sense for your build.

Alternatively, if you find yourself out of Engrams and nothing to show for it, it’s worth waiting for an upcoming update that will make Hung Jury easier than ever to farm for.