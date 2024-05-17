Destiny 2’s first-ever Heavy Trace Rifle is coming in The Final Shape

Bungie has revealed a new Exotic weapon that’s being added in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, and it’s the looter shooter’s first-ever Trace Rifle to use Heavy ammo.

Every Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 has two things in common. They are all Adaptive frame weapons that fire at 1,000 rounds per minute, and they all use Special ammo.

However, the newly revealed Microcosm is moving away from this tried and tested formula by becoming the first Trace Rifle to use Heavy ammo instead.

The reveal trailer for the new Exotic weapon was uploaded on May 16, 2024, with Bungie sharing some details on what Guardians can expect. This trailer provided the first look at Microcosm as well as revealing its Exotic perk.

Article continues after ad

Microcosm’s unique effect deals massive bonus damage to shields. In the trailer, the Trace Rifle obliterates all enemy shields including bosses and Champions. It will likely serve as a more powerful, Heavy alternative to existing Exotics like Arbalest and Wish-Ender.

Article continues after ad

Some Guardians have expressed disappointment in Microcosm’s relative simplicity when compared to other Exotic weapons. However, this trailer was just a preview, and the Trace Rifle will have additional effects that will be revealed closer to launch.

Fans can be certain of this as the trailer alludes to one of these additional effects. In the three main clips of the Microcosm being used, it changes element and damage type. In the opening clip, Microcosm deals Void damage, in the second clip it deals Strand damage, and in the final clip, it produces Solar explosions.

Article continues after ad

It is currently unclear how this Exotic weapon’s element will change. It may be tied to an Exotic perk that allows for switching like The Fundamentals, or be affected by something else entirely. Either way, Microcosm has the potential to be an extremely versatile weapon.