Destiny 2’s Episode Revenant is raising power cap again and Guardians are furious

Bungie has revealed they’ll be raising the Destiny 2 power cap once more in the upcoming Revenant Episode, leaving many Guardians furious over the extended grind.

If there’s one thing Destiny 2 has in spades, it’s grind. Whether that be for the perfectly rolled Legendary weapon, a new exotic armor piece, or the optimal stats for the build of your choice, the game requires players to grind it out if they want the best of the best.

Article continues after ad

This also includes the grind for power, a system that dictates how strong your Guardian is relative to the enemies in activities you partake in. Being below the power of enemies means you’re in for a greater challenge, while being above means you can cut through with ease.

The devs typically increase the cap of power with each major expansion drop, incentivizing players to grind up and become stronger each time.

Article continues after ad

Now, however, with no major expansion in sight, devs have announced in the September 19, 2024 TWID that they’ll be increasing the power cap once more in the upcoming Revenant episode, much to the dismay of Guardians who are fed up with the system.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Guardians will have to grind more for power in Episode Revenant, even if they played throughout Echoes.

Bungie has revealed that they’ll be bumping up the power cap to 2010 from 2000, a 10-level power increase. And while this doesn’t seem like much on paper, this power can only be gained from Pinnacle rewards, which are a limited weekly resource.

Guardians were furious at the announcement, many of whom are tired of the forced grind.

“I worked hard to get where I’m at!! Making us start the grind over every season stinks,” a user complained.

Article continues after ad

“Totally unnecessary. Absolute joke,” another agreed.

Others who had quit Destiny chimed in to say the continuous increase in power cap was one of the main reasons why they had stopped playing, and don’t plan on coming back anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

“One of the reasons I quit right here. Spent more time grinding the pinnacles just trying to get a pair of boots, and getting a helmet 8 times in a f**king row, than I did doing anything else.”

Article continues after ad

Bungie Destiny 2 Guardians are furious over the announcement of yet another power cap increase.

Many Guardians stated they would’ve preferred the power cap staying at 2000 for the rest of the year, with only power cap increases coming with “the next big thing”.

“Bad change. Would much prefer staying at 2000 for the rest of the year until the next big thing comes out like last year. It made it easier for us to jump straight into the new seasonal/episodic content.”

Some believe that this is Bungie’s way of artificially retaining players throughout the season, with Destiny 2 being in dire straights following the studio layoffs and reduced content planned for the looter shooter.