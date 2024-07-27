Destiny 2’s Adept Trials of Osiris weapons being made easier than ever to get

Bungie outlined changes coming to pinnacle PvP activity Trials of Osiris in a future Destiny 2 patch that will make getting its sought-after Adept weapons easier than ever.

As outlined in its This Week In Destiny blog post on July 25, the developer noted several tweaks to the playlist made in the past that succeeded in boosting population numbers for Trials. However, further adjustments intended to incentivize party play are on the cards.

These will focus on the Passage of Persistence picked up from Saint-14 and remove the penalty of losses entirely, but only under a specific circumstance.

Bungie

Trials of Osiris changes (August 2024)

The patch preview reads:

Trials of Osiris Passage of Persistence Update for Trios – While in a 3-person fireteam, losses will not remove a win from this Passage. Passage of Persistence – When you play as a trio , we have updated the Passage of Persistence so that losses will no longer remove wins. This means when you play Trials as a full fireteam on the Passage of Persistence, you only need to get 7 wins total, and you will receive a drop of the weekly Adept weapon. Quitting a match will still result in having a win subtracted. You must complete the match for it to forgive the loss.



Post-update, any Guardian queueing into Trials with a full pre-made Fireteam and a Passage of Persistence will be able to get that week’s Adept weapon without having to worry about being set back by losses.

While undoubtedly a huge boon for PvP rookies, it’s worth noting that any loss with a Passage of Persistence will still result in being denied access to the Lighthouse. You’ll still need to win seven matches in a row for that privilege.

For all the details on this week’s Trials, check out our breakdown of all the rewards on offer.