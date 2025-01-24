Destiny 2’s worst Exotic is being reborn as the Gjallarhorn of Sniper Rifles

Many consider D.A.R.C.I to be the worst Exotic weapon in Destiny 2, but that won’t be the case for long, as Bungie has confirmed it is being reworked in Episode Heresy.

Currently, the Arc Sniper Rifle’s only purpose is to find out the health and shields of enemies. This is largely useless in gameplay but at least gives it a role as a glorified measuring stick, although good luck finding a serious use for that.

Tackling this problem at long last, Bungie confirmed the following changes in the latest TWID that look to reimagine the Exotic as the Gjallarhorn of Sniper Rifles:

Added a new catalyst perk – Networked Targeting Hits with Personal Assistant active grant you and nearby allies improved overall weapon performance and precision damage with non-Exotic Sniper Rifles. Improves recoil, flinch, target acquisition, handling and precision damage. Stacks up to 5x. D.A.R.C.I also gets this buff itself.

D.A.R.C.I user also gets +15% damage after granting five stacks to a teammate.

Just like Gjallarhorn does with Rocket Launchers and Ergo Sum does with Swords, using D.A.R.C.I will empower your fireteam’s legendary Sniper Rifles.

Interestingly, D.A.R.C.I itself gets these buffs too, which is not true of the other comparable Exotics. This is likely to make up for its lackluster performance, as the Arc Sniper Rifle is by no means a meta PvE weapon even in a perfect scenario.

Will this finally make D.A.R.C.I meta?

Honestly, probably not. The reality is that Sniper Rifles are a niche option right now, and the only one that actually does see significant use is Still Hunt, which won’t benefit at all from these changes.

However, this could have a much bigger impact in the future if we ever end up in a Sniper Rifle meta. That’s not out of the question either, as they were top-tier options way back in Season of Dawn.

Admittedly, that was almost five years ago, and they’ve mostly been niche DPS options ever since, but you never know. Besides, D.A.R.C.I’s rework itself could make snipers viable in a wider range of encounters.

We can’t be sure how impactful this rework will be without knowing more about what next season’s artifact looks like, what encounters the next dungeon will have, and how this will feel alongside the buffs in Revenant – which included both damage and flinch buffs for all snipers.

