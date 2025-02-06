Destiny 2’s worst Exotic Auto Rifle is now a meta-defining weapon

You probably haven’t used Hard Light in a long time, but the long-forgotten Destiny 2 Exotic has become genuinely incredible after a rework in Episode Heresy.

In Update 8.2.0, Bungie buffed Hard Light by reworking The Fundamentals. This classic perk now does way more than just letting you switch elements on the go, as it also provides a whopping 30% damage boost whenever you apply or receive an elemental keyword that matches the active element.

This is in addition to the universal 10% damage buff all Auto Rifles received in Heresy Act 1. Likewise, it also stacks with the 40% increased damage that Exotics deal to minor combatants, as well as Hard Light’s non-existent damage fall-off that gives it more range than just about everything.

It’s worth noting that this buff also applies to the two other Exotic weapons that have The Fundamentals: Borealis and Dead Messenger. However, it is less impactful on those as they are both outclassed by other weapons in their archetypes.

How good is Hard Light in Episode Heresy?

Hard Light is now one of the strongest Exotic Auto Rifles in the entire sandbox. This drastic shift is a result of the sheer amount of damage it can deal after the aforementioned buffs.

What makes it truly sensational is that Radiant activates The Fundamentals. This means you can gain the Radiant buff and immediately deal 50% more damage – 30% from The Fundamentals and 20% from Radiant itself.

If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, Volatile Light doubles damage if you ricochet a shot before it lands. This isn’t always practical, but it essentially transforms Hard Light into a Machine Gun that uses primary ammo.

To put that into perspective, Vos Arago IV is widely considered to be one of the best Auto Rifles in the game due to Onslaught’s potency. However, Onslaught at max stacks only increases damage by 37%, which is nothing compared to what Hard Light is offering.

Also, you don’t have to use Solar if you don’t want to, with Void being great with Gyfalcon’s Hauberk and Arc proving equally effective with Mothkeeper’s Wraps. Truthfully, you can use just about any combination of artifact perks, mods, and Exotic armor with Light keyword synergy, and you’ll do just fine.

Hard Light was far from the only Destiny 2 Exotic to receive a glow-up in Episode Heresy, with the Class Glaives now making you unkillable and Lord of Wolves establishing itself as one of the best DPS options in the entire game.