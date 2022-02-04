Destiny 2 Witch Queen update: Weapon, armor & perk changes, early patch notes

The Witch Queen era is fast approaching as Destiny 2 gears up for its most anticipated expansion yet and we’ve got an early look at the full patch notes ahead of the major update.

After a lengthy wait for Guardians around the globe, we’re finally in the month of The Witch Queen. Savathun and her Lucent Brood minions are drawing close as what’s shaping up to be Destiny 2’s biggest update yet, is now just days away.

With an all-new expansion comes all-new gameplay changes as we step into Season 16 on February 22. From weapon balancing to quality of life improvements, there’s plenty on the way outside of the meaty content drop itself.

Before the next chapter arrives, however, we already have an early glimpse into some of the biggest adjustments in the pipeline. Here’s a full rundown of all there is to know about Destiny 2’s Witch Queen update.

Weapon balance changes in Witch Queen update

As per usual with Destiny updates of this magnitude, almost every weapon category has come under Bungie’s microscope. Various under-performing archetypes are in line for buffs, a few “terrifyingly” powerful options are set for hefty nerfs, all while a range of Exotics are changed as a whole.

First on the agenda, devs have tackled the issue of Exotic primary weapons. Every single weapon that falls into this category will feel stronger in PvE Witch Queen content thanks to a 40% damage boost against minor foes.

On the other side of the coin, Exotic shotguns are set for some considerable nerfs in PVP in light of recent dominance. Chaperone and Duality fans may be putting them back on the shelf as range nerfs come into effect with this next update.

When it comes to more general changes, Bungie intends on improving an assortment of Perks to better fit the upcoming meta.

Hip-fire should be ‘easier,’ with buffs to the Grip perk, reload speeds should be faster with the Dual Loader trait, and Headseeker should see a longer buff duration in the near future.

Beyond those examples, five weapon Perks are being pulled from Destiny 2 entirely. Rather than adjust to fit the latest build, Bungie has scrapped them to focus on new Perks instead.

Bottomless Grief, Celerity, Underdog, Shield Disorient, and Air Assault will all be removed with the Witch Queen patch.

General gameplay tweaks in Witch Queen update

When it comes to broader design changes on the way, we already know of a few key decisions Bungie has locked in.

Special ammo is one area, in particular, that will function differently in Season 16. Players will only drop “one Special ammo on death” moving forward, devs clarified, regardless of how much said player was carrying at the time.

Kill Trackers will no longer be “gated behind Masterworking” after the update. Meaning all weapons will have this feature baked in by default moving forward.

There’s sure to be plenty more substantial changes revealed over the coming weeks. Be sure to check back for further details as new information comes to light.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen update early patch notes

While the full patch notes won’t be available until February 22, that hasn’t stopped Bungie from dropping some early bullet points our way.

Below is an early preview of the Witch Queen patch notes. We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as any further changes are detailed in the coming weeks.

Global

Kill Trackers were once one reason to Masterwork a weapon, but we now see no reason to gate these behind Masterworking. They’ll be present by default on all weapons that shipped in Forsaken and later (Exotic weapons prior to Forsaken will be updated in a later release). Yes, this means Masterworking should no longer be seen as mandatory, and we expect the +10 to a weapon stat (or +10 to primary stat, +3 to other stats for Adepts) to only matter to dedicated PvP players. We have no specific plans for changes to Masterworking at this stage but will revisit it later. (Note that we did discuss gating the Origin Trait behind Masterworking, but ultimately this wouldn’t have achieved the goal of weapon differentiation for non-Masterworked weapons.)

Following in the Armor Team’s footsteps, weapon mods for Legendary weapons are now free and instant to insert.

We believe that many pain points around Special weapons in Crucible are exacerbated by how easy it currently is to acquire Special ammo, and while we’ve touched this in the past, we’re making a further adjustment now:

Players now only drop one Special ammo on death (or equivalent), no matter how much they were carrying (as long they weren’t completely empty). The maximum you can pick up off a Special brick is one for a Shotgun, Fusion Rifle, or Sniper Rifle, or equivalent for other weapons. Scavenger mods add to this as normal, but we’ll be evaluating their place in Crucible in the future.

Players quickly found another way to execute the quickswap glitch, so we’ve fixed another animation cancel.

Archetypes

Increased High-Impact Fusion Rifle damage per bolt from 62 to 64 (this doesn’t seem like a lot, but it allows more rolls to cross bolts-to-kill thresholds).

Increased High-Impact Fusion Rifle PvE damage bonus from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Reduced Blinding and Concussion Grenade damage by 25 percent.

Rocket Launcher damage adjustment by subfamily: Precision: 0.95x High Impact: 1.0x Adaptive: 1.05x Aggressive: 1.05x

Reduced variance in AA scaling between low (35 zoom) and high-zoom (60 zoom) Sniper Rifles. Cone angle scalar increased by ~25 percent on low zoom, reduced by ~9 percent on high zoom.

Pulse Rifle PvE damage buff – 10% vs minors

Exotic Weapons

Exotic Primary weapons and Trace Rifles aren’t sufficiently stronger than Legendaries for them to be worth bringing into hard PvE content, particularly against minors. Note that this change applies to allExotics that use Primary ammo, and includes most secondary effects (e.g., perk-triggered explosions). Increased damage vs minors in PvE by40 percent.

Chaperone is a terror in PvP, particularly with the nerf to pellet Shotguns and the reduced frequency of grenade and melee abilities, and it outperforms some weapons that ought to be good counters to it, for example Sidearms and Submachine Guns. Reduced passive range buff from 2m to 0.5m.

Duality is in a similar place to Chaperone, but it’s not quite as rangy. On the other hand, its Exotic trait shipped with the constraint that it would wipe on reload, to make it harder to chain. Having seen it in action for a while now, we don’t think that limitation needs to be there. Reduced passive range buff in slug mode (i.e., when aiming down sights) from 1.25m to 0.5m (pellet mode is unaffected). The On Black Wings damage buff no longer clears on reload.

Tarrabah is extremely strong as it is, but it currently demands complete commitment, with no weapon switching. This constraint is a bit harsher than it needs to be, so we’ve loosened it without removing it entirely. Also, while the duration extension when damaging players did actually function in PvP, it was so subtle that players kept reporting that it was bugged, so we bumped them up. Now reduces perk progress by half instead of clearing it on weapon stow. Increased Ravenous Beast duration increases for damaging a player slightly.

Ruinous Effigy has been overdue for a look at its Beyond Light nerf (the nerf to damage dealt while guarding), so we’re rolling that back. Note that the other part of that nerf was to the airborne standard melee attack, and this hasn’t been touched. Increased the damage dealt by guarding with a transmutation sphere by 66 percent (30percent against players). Note: Transmutation Sphere multikills now count for Orb generation armor mods (previously only kills with the beam would trigger this).

Lumina’s stats just don’t compare with other 140 RPM Adaptive Hand Cannons, and its usage reflects that, so we’re updating these alongside some of the Legendary Hand Cannons that also used to be 150 RPM (see below). Increased range stat from 44 to 59. Increased base stability stat from 46 to 56. Sorry Thorn fans, Thorn is already strong and popular, and a similar buff would turn it into a monster in PvP.

Ager’s Scepter’s initial implementation used Super regeneration scalars, which had very weird effects in activities that also had scalars, so we’ve rebuilt it to turn off regeneration while active and have implemented a slower drain using a different method. Fixed being able to activate or continue using empowered mode while suppressed or Stasis encased. Rebuilt the perk — used to modify Super charge rate, now freezes Super recharge and deducts Super directly, fixing several issues with activities that change charge rate and outliers for recharge based on Intellect stat. Super should now drain more slowly while empowered.

Dead Man’s Tale feels good to use on both mouse and keyboard and controller now, and we don’t want to go back to it feeling unreliable, but it’s far too good at spamming hip-fire shots at long range as it stands. Reduced the catalyst’s hip-fire rate of fire from 150 RPM to 130 RPM.

Lorentz Driver and Arbalest remain fairly hard to counter in PvP; one common complaint is how easily they can shoot through flinch. We’ll be keeping an eye on these moving forward and have another change planned if needed. Increased flinch received.

Forerunner’s ammo economy was fairly conservative when we shipped 30th Anniversary but having seen how it’s used in PvP we believe it would benefit from gaining a little more ammo per Special brick. Increased ammo picked up from a Special ammo brick from two to three (and from four to five with a scavenger mod).



Legendary Weapons

Hand Cannons: The band for Legendary 140 RPM Hand Cannon Aim Assist ends at 84 (and this extreme should be for a Hand Cannon from a pinnacle activity, like a raid or Trials), but when 150s were converted to 140s, many of their stats were either too low or too high. We’re adjusting the stats of these to be within the standard ranges (up or down), as follows (an overall buff in most cases): Dire Promise: +4 range, +3 stability, -4 aim assist. Waking Vigil: +6 range, +5 stability, -3 aim assist. Jack Queen King 3: +3 range, +3 stability, -8 aim assist. Spare Rations: +4 range, +4 stability, -9 aim assist.

Felwinter’s Lie’s intrinsic perk makes it far too consistent and lethal compared to similar Shotguns, and it’s had plenty of time to shine. +15 percent spread angle.

Most of Ikelos SMG’s stats are wildly out of band for an aggressive SMG, but it does suffer from having a low zoom compared to other popular options. +1 zoom, -5 range, -7 stability, -8 handling, -5 aim assist.



Perks