Destiny 2 Witch Queen Resonant Splinter Public Event guide: How to trigger Heroic

With The Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2 comes a brand new Public Event on Savathun’s Throne World known as Resonant Splinter. Here’s a full guide on how to clear the activity along with how to trigger its Heroic mode.

As Guardians venture through Savathun’s Throne World, a new destination introduced in The Witch Queen, Fireteams will stumble upon a unique Public Event.

No different from every previous activity of this kind, it’s open to all players in the public space. While it is still possible Solo, you’ll likely have some strangers joining the fight throughout.

If you’re stumped along the way or unsure how to trigger Heroic, here’s a full guide on everything you need to get through the Resonant Splinter Public Event in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Resonant Splinter Public Event guide

Completing the new Witch Queen Resonant Splinter Public Event is as simple as following the path forward. Upon triggering the activity, just stand near the Resonant Splinter device and help escort it towards the finish line.

Along the way, you’ll encounter a range of typical enemies and even a few more challenging Fanatic’s Chosen yellow bars.

Your job is to step inside any orange domes, wipe out the targets inside, and destroy Pyramid Spikes to unblock the path.

You won’t find any confusing objectives in this Public Event, it’s all just a matter of escorting the Resonant Splinter to the end.

Approach the Resonant Splinter. Escort the Resonant Splinter by staying in its vicinity. Destroy Pyramid Spikes to unblock the path ahead. Reach the end of the path with the Resonant Splinter.

How to trigger Heroic mode for Resonant Splinter Public Event

As you escort the Resonant Splinter, you’ll run into plenty of regular enemies along the path. Wiping out these weaker foes has a chance of dropping Resonant Charges (orbs).

Pick these orbs up and look back towards the Resonant Splinter. You’ll notice the device has a sphere at its core that can take damage.

Throw the orbs directly at this sphere time and time again to trigger Heroic. It appears to take a good amount of orbs, so be sure not to miss any along the way.

If you’re successful in throwing enough orbs at the Resonant Splinter, you’ll be greeted by extra bosses in the Heroic mode. There’s nothing special about these bosses, however, and you have over two minutes to take them down. Spam any damage you can and you’ll be well on your way to completing the Heroic Public Event.

Kill enemies along the path for a chance to drop Resonant Charges. Pick up and throw Resonant Charges at the Resonant Splinter. After throwing multiple Resonant Charges, Heroic will activate. Clear the Heroic bosses to finish the Resonant Splinter Public Event.

That’s all there is to the brand new Destiny 2 Public Event in the Witch Queen expansion. If you’re struggling with the Resonant Splinter objectives, be sure to follow the steps above.

