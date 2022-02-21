Destiny 2 Witch Queen Glaive weapon guide: All Glaives so far and how to earn

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion is here, and it introduces a brand new weapon type, so here’s all we know about how to get the Glaive weapon in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is almost here, and that means Guardians all over the world are about to visit Savathun’s Throne World throughout the new campaign.

Not only will players see big changes to their Void abilities with Void 3.0, but there’s an entirely new weapon type that’s been added to the game, too — the Glaive.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Destiny 2 Witch Queen Glaive weapon, including how many there are and all we know about getting your hands on one.

Advertisement

Content

What is the Glaive in Destiny 2 Witch Queen?

The Glaive is a hybrid melee and ranged weapon that’s making its debut in the new expansion.

Read more: All Witch Queen exotics so far

It’s able to be wielded as a melee weapon, akin to a lance, and is the first melee weapon in the Destiny franchise to be used entirely in first-person.

It’s also capable of firing its blade toward enemies, while also offering bonus effects depending on which one you have.

All Glaives in Destiny 2 Witch Queen so far

So far, we know of four Glaives, with three of them being class-specific exotics and one being a Legendary weapon.

Weapon name Class Rarity Effect The Enigma Any Legendary Dealing ranged damage generates shield energy, can project a shield. Edge of Concurrence Hunter Exotic Tracking chain lightning Edge of Action Titan Exotic Place a protective shield Edge of Intent Warlock Exotic Deploy a healing turret

If we find any more over the course of the Witch Queen or Season of the Risen, we’ll update this page.

Advertisement

You can check out The Enigma below:

Slash. Shoot. Shield. The Enigma, the legendary Glaive, coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.https://t.co/blRfkX1rfA // 2.22.22 pic.twitter.com/a4GZkLnBmi — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 19, 2022

How to get the Glaive in Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion

Sadly, we don’t know for definite how to get the Glaive, but Bungie has revealed that your first Glaive will be earned through weapon crafting during the course of the campaign — one of the new Witch Queen systems.

We’ll update this page as we find more ways to earn each Glaive.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Glaive in Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides right here at Dexerto:

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Xur location | Iron Banner countdown