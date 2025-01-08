Destiny 2’s final act of Episode Revenant added a new set of fieldwork tasks that you’ll need to complete to progress, and one of these requires you to defeat Servitors in the EDZ.

At a glance, this doesn’t seem too difficult, but Servitors are a type of Fallen that doesn’t appear nearly as frequently as others like Dregs and Vandals. They can be tricky to find, especially if you have to stick to one patrol area, as is the case for this fieldwork.

Rather than spend hours aimlessly running around the European Dead Zone, you can find and defeat Servitors quickly by using the following location.

Where to defeat Servitors in the EDZ

The most efficient way to defeat Servitors is by completing the Ether Resupply public event in the Outskirts, EDZ.

This public event not only features a Servitor boss but also several other Servitors that shield it. Defeating all of these is more than enough to complete this objective and finish the fieldwork in one go, which only takes a few minutes.

To spawn this event, you’ll need to repeatedly enter and leave the EDZ until it appears on your map in the Outskirts. This can take quite a few attempts, so be sure to remain patient and keep at it.

This public event can also spawn in Firebase Hades, EDZ, although this is somewhat rare. Regardless, it’s worth watching out for when you check the map, as it is another easy spot to quickly score multiple Servitor kills.

Something to keep in mind is that you will only receive credit for Servitor kills if you deal damage. This means that you can’t just stand around while your Fireteam does the hard work. Equally, you’ll want to be careful to avoid nuking the Servitors before your allies get a chance to help, as enemies in the EDZ aren’t exactly tanky.

To complete all of the field tasks in Revenant Act 3, you’ll also need to use these Kell’s Fall organ puzzle codes to defeat the Scorn Organist. Be sure to check out the best PvE weapons and Exotic weapons to make taking him down as easy as possible.

