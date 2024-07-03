Destiny 2 rewards players with Weekly Reset bonuses amid XP earn rate issues

Bungie has boosted the XP bonus for Destiny 2’s Weekly Reset until developers can resolve an ongoing XP earn rate glitch.

Destiny 2 players have encountered issues where their XP earn rates seem much slower than normal. Notably, such reports started cropping up after the launch of the game’s Final Shape expansion.

Bungie acknowledged the matter in a Reddit post on July 2, informing the community that developers have “noticed reports and observed data that suggests XP earn rates are slower than expected.”

While the team works to resolve the issue, Bungie has implemented a temporary solution in Destiny 2’s 8.0.0.6 update, though the patch notes made no mention of it.

The fix in question “increases the total Weekly Reset bonus by 150K XP over its 250K XP base,” a change that will recur every week until the crew finds a permanent solution for the bug.

Bungie The Final Shape launched on June 4

Replies to the post indicate Destiny 2 users appreciate the Weekly Reset boost, with one person joking the studio probably acted so quickly due to the XP controversy that beset the shooter’s 2017 launch.

“They’re not even finished investigating and they already gave us a 40% XP boost lmao. Respect,” the Redditor wrote.

However, others in the thread have expressed skepticism about how quickly the matter will be resolved.

In response to the message’s “each week until the issue is resolved” bit, one person asked, “Yikes, does that mean they are expecting this could take a while to fix?”

Meanwhile, some players remain peeved about the Warlock Reputation glitch, an issue that’s also under investigation. Bungie developers have not specified when players can expect either of these bugs to be fixed.