Destiny 2 Warlord’s Ruin loot table: How to get weapons & armor

Destiny 2 received a brand new dungeon on December 1, 2023, called Warlord’s Ruin. Here is a guide to all the weapons and armor you can get in this dungeon and the encounters that drop them.

Destiny 2’s brand new Warlord’s Ruin dungeon has been a glimmer of hope within the community. It is a beautiful dungeon where players have to storm an abandoned castle high up in the mountains that is ridden with Scorn and Taken. It is a three-boss dungeon, which is unique in the game and provides a perfect balance between difficulty and length.

The dungeon received praise from both players and content creators and there is no doubt that it will be farmed heavily in the days to come. Therefore, if you are one of those players who is looking for specific loot in the dungeon, you will need to have information on the encounters that drop the ones you require.

As it happens, we have got you covered with everything that you need regarding the loot table for Warlord’s Ruin.

Bungie Warlord’s Ruin loot table revealed

Destiny 2 Warlord’s Ruin loot table

A detailed loot table for Warlord’s Ruin has been presented below:

Encounter Name Weapons Armor Rathil, the First Broken Knight of Fikrul Vengeful Whisper (Strand Bow), Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm), Dragoncult Sickle (Strand Sword) Helmet, Hands, Legs Locus of Wailing Grief Vengeful Whisper (Strand Bow), Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm), Naeem’s Lance (Strand Sniper) Hands, Chest, Class Item Hefnd’s Vengeance, Blighted Chimera Vengeful Whisper (Strand Bow), Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm), Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm), Dragoncult Sickle (Strand Sword), Buried Bloodline (Exotic, Void Sidearm) All pieces

It is important to mention that in the first two encounters, you can either get the weapons or the armor pieces. In the final encounter, you will get two drops which can include two weapons, two armor pieces, or a weapon and an armor piece.

The exotic void sidearm is a chance drop from the final encounter. Lastly, there are secret chests that will drop anyone of the pieces that you have unlocked previously from boss encounters. However, the secret chests are a bit troublesome to find as there are a few fake ones placed in plain sight.

This is all that you need to know so far about the loot table for Warlord's Ruin.

