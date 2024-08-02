Destiny 2 Warlocks deal crazy DPS with this simple rotation

Everyone wants to deal more damage, with DPS being the driving force behind every boss encounter in Destiny 2, and this simple rotation makes doing so easy for Warlock mains.

It’s no secret that the best PvE weapons and top-tier Exotics both play a key role in optimizing damage, so using them is a must. While meta options like Still Hunt and Dragon’s Breath stand out, it’s a different Exotic that has the most potential for a simple yet effective rotation.

Article continues after ad

Legend of Acrius is a fantastic DPS weapon when coupled with the Warlock ability Song of Flame. As shared by YouTuber Duqk, the Kinetic Shotgun deals a lot of damage and all you have to do is follow this rotation:

Use Song of Flame at the beginning of a damage phase.

Get up close and use a Powered Melee attack, proccing Trench Barrel.

Shoot Legend of Acrius three times, reloading between shots.

Repeat this until Song of Flame expires or it gets too risky to stay close to the boss, using Phoenix Dive to heal if necessary.

This rotation reached 3.4 million damage in one phase against Phry’zhia The Insatiable, Grasp of Avarice’s first boss. That’s amongst the best DPS possible without delving into more complex rotations that are easy to mess up, with this strategy being simple enough for anyone to do.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For those wanting something a little more involved, Duqk also recommends a variant that takes advantage of Mountaintop, Hellion, and Bleak Watcher, with that setup totaling 4.7 million damage. He even showcased a riskier rotation that switched out Song of Flame for Nova Bomb, which dealt 5.4 million damage, killing Phry’zhia in one phase.

The only requirements for the base rotation are Legend of Acrius, its Exotic Catalyst, and Song of Flame. The latter is unlocked by playing through The Final Shape’s campaign on Warlock. Meanwhile, Legend of Acrius can be purchased from the Exotic Archive for 1 Exotic Cipher, 150,000 Glimmer, and 240 Spoils of War. After purchasing the shotgun, its catalyst can be found as a random drop from Nightfalls.

Article continues after ad

Casual players may find it hard to acquire Spoils of War, as they are received when looting Raid chests. However, certain chests in Last Wish and Vow of the Disciple can be farmed solo, allowing anyone to build up Spoils of War over time.