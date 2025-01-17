Destiny 2 Warlock build is perfect way to use Slayer’s Fang in Act 3

The Destiny 2 Act 3 exotic, the Slayer’s Fang shotgun, has been one of the highlights of the entire Revenant Episode (trailer snafu aside), but while we’ve already seen a Titan build that makes full use of it, Hunters and Warlocks might be feeling left out.

While we can’t help our knife-twirling friends just yet, we do have something for Warlocks that almost makes up for that awful jump they have to use.

This Void build, dubbed Slayer’s Sidekick from YouTuber RestAssured, is focused on making a Warlock that’s highly adept at staying alive during endgame content while ripping through crowds of enemies.

This Void build lets you get up close and personal

Class: Void Warlock

Void Warlock Super: Nova Warp

Nova Warp Class Ability: Healing Rift

Healing Rift Movement Ability: Burst Glide

Burst Glide Melee Ability: Pocket Singularity

Pocket Singularity Grenade Ability: Magnetic Grenade

Magnetic Grenade Aspects: Chaos Accelerant, Feed the Void

Chaos Accelerant, Feed the Void Fragments: Echo of Cessation, Echo of Instability, Echo of Reprisal, Echo of Undermining

As shared on RestAssured’s channel, this fantastic build uses the Contraverse Hold Exotic to allow you to charge your grenade ability, which in this instance is the Magnetic Grenade type available to Voidwalkers.

The Melee ability in use is the Pocket Singularity (what else?), with the Chaos Accelerant aspect helping reduce cooldowns on grenades and grenade kills feeding into melee cooldown with the Momentum Transfer mod, which only costs one energy if you use the Authorized Melee: Mods artifact perk.

The other aspect is Feed the Void, helping accelerate healing and grenades. As you can probably tell, this loadout is almost exclusively focused on keeping your grenade ability off cooldown, which is the core of any good Warlock build.

Power From Pain, The Thick of It, Supernova, Frenzied Hunger, Old God’s Rite, and Void Renewal are all recommended too, and putting them together means you’re able to deal big damage up close with Slayer’s Fang and keep chomping your way through huge swathes of enemies.

That’s aided by the fragments used on this build: Echo of Cessation helps finishers trigger volatility, Echo of Reprisal brings up your Super while surrounded, and the combo of Echo of Undermining and Echo of Instability means grenades weaken opponents while also triggering Volatile Rounds on kill.

All of that, tied up with a Nova Warp Super, and you’ve got yourself a very fun, effective build that we recommend giving a go before Episode Heresy. For more on Destiny 2, check out Bungie’s latest banwave, as well as how to unlock Kell’s Vengeance and earn the Revenant Redress Emblem.

