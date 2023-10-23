Destiny 2 veterans pity New Lights over “insane” cost of getting started

Experienced Destiny 2 players are sympathising with newbies believing that the grind to get started as a New Light is too extreme due to the high cost of obtaining every ability.

When starting out in Destiny 2 the first thing a player is encouraged to buy is their abilities. Most abilities can be purchased from Ikora using Glimmer with the only exceptions being Strand and Stasis.

In most cases, abilities must be purchased with Glimmer separately for each class. This can get extremely expensive and with the upcoming economy changes, obtaining all abilities could become even more time-consuming.

Concerned by how this will impact the New Light experience and potentially scare off new players, the Destiny 2 community has spoken out looking to Bungie to make a change.

Destiny 2 abilities are too expensive for New Lights to afford

A Reddit post raising the issue of how expensive abilities are asked: “How is the glimmer situation fair for new lights in any way,” before going on to state “The glimmer cost for all your abilities is absolutely insane.”

Explaining how expensive it can be the post continued: “You need 1,419,000 glimmer to max out hunter on Light subclasses alone. You need 1,410,500 glimmer to max out warlock on Light subclasses alone. You need 1,410,500 glimmer to max out titan on Light subclasses alone.”

“Even without stasis factored in, you get a total of 4,240,000 glimmer to fully max out all characters’ Light subclasses. But ya know what? i’m cool so i did the math for stasis anyway. 1,200,500 glimmer to max stasis on all characters. So the grandest total is 5,440,500 glimmer to get all the abilities…”

Realizing how steep the entry costs can be for a New Light, one player replied: “It’s joever, I knew the glimmer cost to entry for the game was high but f**kin a little under 6 million glimmer is bullsh*t.”

Others believed the solution was adjusting the Glimmer cap responding with the likes of “People think I’m crazy when I say that the glimmer cap needs to be raised to 5 million in the final shape,” and “They need to increase the cap on glimmer, especially with shards going away.”

“I think we should unlock stuff based on gameplay and utilizing the subclasses. Jumps and class abilities should be open from the start, it’s crazy to me that we have to pay for that. Then the rest of the stuff should just unlock as you play and get kills,” said a different Guardian wanting to see the reliance on Glimmer removed entirely.

With Legendary Shards being removed in Season 23 and no clear replacement for Glimmer farming on the way, many are concerned the grind could be about to get much harder. While this impacts veterans too it’s newbies who are trying to get started who have the hardest time of all.