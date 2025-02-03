Destiny 2 Vault of Glass loot table: Raid weapons, armor & challenges
The Vault of Glass, Destiny’s first-ever Raid, was added to the sequel in 2021 alongside Season of the Splicer, its loot table transferring wholesale with a suite of refreshed perks to better suit Destiny 2‘s sandbox.
With the arrival of Episode Heresy on February 4, Vault of Glass joins other legacy Raids, Crota’s End and King’s Fall, to grant Guardians the opportunity to craft its six different weapons. In addition to crafted variants getting access to enhanced perks, all VoG weapons get a new Origin Trait in the form of Timelost Magazine.
As with all Raids, three different armor sets – one each for Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters – an exclusive Exotic, and various challenges await those Guardians who dare venture into the Vex stronghold on Venus. Here’s everything you need to know.
Vault of Glass loot table
|Encounter 1
Conflux
|Encounter 2
Oracle
|Encounter 3
Templar
|Encounter 4
Gatekeeper
|Encounter 5
Atheon
Vision of Confluence
Praedyth’s Revenge
Fatebringer
Fatebringer
Vex Mythoclast
Found Verdict
Vision of Confluence
Vision of Confluence
Hezen Vengeance
Praedyth’s Revenge
Corrective Measure
Found Verdict
Corrective Measure
Found Verdict
Corrective Measure
Arms
Arms
Arms
Helm
Hezen Vengeance
Class item
Legs
Chest
Legs
Helm
|—
|—
|—
|—
Chest
Loot table explained
Vault of Glass follows the standard method of loot distribution that all Raids, except for Last Wish, follow. Each encounter has a predetermined pool of items that can drop. If you’re hunting for a specific weapon, targeting individual encounters rather than clearing the entire Raid is the way to go.
Each encounter has the chance to drop a Red Border variant of its respective weapon pool, with five copies required to unlock its respective Pattern. For more information on how crafting works in Destiny 2, see our dedicated guide.
Exotic Weapon – Vex Mythoclast
- Archetype: Solar Fusion Rifle
- Exotic Perks: Timeless Mythoclast, Temporal Unlimiter
- Catalyst: While in full auto mode, final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage, accuracy, and stability for a short duration.
Vex Mythoclast can be obtained as a random drop by defeating Atheon, Time’s Conflux in Vault of Glass’ final encounter. If you’ve been unlucky even after numerous clears, completing encounter challenges will increase the Exotic’s drop rate further.
Don’t let its weapon archetype fool you – Vex Mythoclast’s unique nature makes it more akin to an Auto Rifle than a traditional Fusion Rifle by way of its Timeless Mythoclast perk granting a full auto fire rate in its default firing mode.
By defeating targets, Temporal Unlimiter allows Mythoclast to generate stacks of Overcharge which, when full, allows the user to swap firing modes to deliver high-damage single shots akin to Linear Fusion Rifles.
Legendary weapons and perks
|Weapon
|Archetype
|Perk 1
|Perk 2
Vision of Confluence
|Solar Scout Rifle
(Precision)
|Surplus
Wellspring
Rewind Rounds
Tunnel Vision
Killing Wind
Zen Moment
|Firefly
Disruption Break
Frenzy
Thresh
Kill Clip
Full Auto Trigger System
Fatebringer
|Kinetic Hand Cannon
(Adaptive)
|Explosive Payload
Rewind Rounds
Osmosis
Thresh
Killing Wind
Tunnel Vision
|Kill Clip
Frenzy
Firefly
Adrenaline Junkie
Eye of the Storm
Opening Shot
Found Verdict
|Arc Shotgun
(Aggressive)
|Rewind Rounds
Auto-Loading Holster
Surplus
Slideshot
Unrelenting
Full Auto Trigger System
|Demolitionist
Frenzy
Vorpal Weapon
One-Two Punch
Opening Shot
Killing Wind
Praedyth’s Revenge
|Kinetic Sniper Rifle
(Rapid-Fire)
|Rewind Rounds
Osmosis
Feeding Frenzy
Quickdraw
No Distractions
Moving Target
|Frenzy
High-Impact Reserves
Firefly
Opening Shot
Kill Clip
Adrenaline Junkie
Hezen Vengeance
|Solar Rocket Launcher
(Aggressive)
|Tracking Module
Impulse Amplifier
Auto-Loading Holster
Overflow
Quickdraw
Surplus
|Vorpal Weapon
Demolitionist
Cluster Bomb
Lasting Impression
Wellspring
Thresh
Corrective Measure
|Void Machine Gun
(Adaptive)
|Surplus
Feeding Frenzy
Rewind Rounds
Subsistence
Demolitionist
Dynamic Sway Reduction
|High-Impact Reserves
Adrenaline Junkie
One For All
Firefly
Tap The Trigger
Thresh
As mentioned previously, every Legendary Vault of Glass weapon is craftable as of Episode Heresy by obtaining five Red Border variants, either as drops or by using a Deepsight Harmonizer on standard versions.
Heresy also introduces a new Origin Trait that grants the following effect:
Timelost Magazine: Final blows with this weapon grant bonus Super energy. When your Super expires, this weapon’s magazine size is doubled for a long duration and reloads from reserves.
A potent buff, for sure, and one that benefits almost every weapon type, albeit to varying degrees. For the likes of Corrective Measure, Fatebringer, and Hezen Vengeance, all of which have slow reload times or limited magazines, Timelost Magazine could singlehandedly elevate them to meta-defining depending on its duration.
Raid armor
|Hunter
|Titan
|Warlock
Prime Zealot Mask
Kabr’s Battlecage
Facade of the Hezen Lords
Prime Zealot Gloves
Kabr’s Brazen Grips
Gloves of the Hezen Lords
Prime Zealot Cuirass
Kabr’s Wrath
Cuirass of the Hezen Lords
Prime Zealot Strides
Kabr’s Forceful Greaves
Tread of the Hezen Lords
Shattered Vault Cloak
Light of the Great Prism
Fragment of the Prime
Vault of Glass’ three armor sets can drop from specific encounters, and only for the class you’re actively playing the Raid with. Once obtained, armor synthesis can be used to unlock the corresponding Universal Ornament by taking Synthweave earned from Bounties to Ada-1 in the Tower.
Vault of Glass challenges
- Wait for It: Wyverns can only be killed while sacrificing to the Confluxes.
- The Only Oracle for You: The same Oracle cannot be destroyed by the same player twice.
- Out of its Way: The Templar must be prevented from teleporting a single time by the Relic user.
- Strangers in Time: Praetorians and Wyverns must be defeated at the same time.
- Ensemble’s Refrain: Guardians teleported by Atheon can only destroy one Oracle each per set.
Vault of Glass has five challenges in total, with one challenge available per week as standard. When the Raid is one of two featured (these rotate bi-weekly), all challenges become active and can be completed sequentially.
Regardless of whether it’s featured, completing challenges will permanently increase Vex Mythoclast’s drop rate and award an additional weapon or armor drop. The former of these benefits only applies for the first completion, while the latter can be repeated indefinitely.
Vault of Glass raid mods
|Raid Mod
|Effect
|Aggressive Oracle Disruptor
|Your equipped Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, Grenade Launchers, Trace Rifles, and Rocket Launchers deal additional damage to Oracles.
|Anti-Oracle
|Defeating an Oracle grants you Super energy.
|Anti-Praetorian
|Defeating a Praetorian grants you Super energy.
|Precise Oracle Disruptor
|Your equipped Bows, Hand Cannons, Linear Fusion Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Sniper Rifles deal additional damage to Oracles in the Vault of Glass.
|Rapid Oracle Disruptor
|Your equipped Pulse Rifles, Shotguns, Sidearms, SMGs, and Swords deal additional damage to Oracles.
|Superstructure Defender
|While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a Conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to weaken those combatants.
|Superstructure Medic
|While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a Conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to create a burst of healing for you and allies near you.
|Superstructure Striker
|While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to stun those combatants.
|Vex Breaker
|Defeating a Vex with a melee attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.
|Vex Destroyer
|Defeating a Vex with a grenade attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.
|Vex Striker
|Defeating a Vex with a precision hit has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.
Vault of Glass has 11 dedicated mods that work only within the Raid and have a chance of dropping from encounter and secret chests. While not necessary, each mod makes certain mechanics easier or provides additional buffs for meeting certain conditions, such as damage buffs and increased Super energy generation.
Is Vault of Glass farmable?
Ordinarily, each Vault of Glass encounter can only be looted once per character per week. However, if it’s one of two featured Raids, this limit is removed, allowing you to farm any encounter endlessly until rotation. To find out if Vault of Glass is the current featured raid, see the raid rotation schedule.
That wraps up everything you need to know about Vault of Glass. If you’re still seeking certain drops from other Raids, check out our loot guides for Root of Nightmares, Crota’s End, and King’s Fall.