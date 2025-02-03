Destiny 2 Vault of Glass loot table: Raid weapons, armor & challenges

The Vault of Glass, Destiny’s first-ever Raid, was added to the sequel in 2021 alongside Season of the Splicer, its loot table transferring wholesale with a suite of refreshed perks to better suit Destiny 2‘s sandbox.

With the arrival of Episode Heresy on February 4, Vault of Glass joins other legacy Raids, Crota’s End and King’s Fall, to grant Guardians the opportunity to craft its six different weapons. In addition to crafted variants getting access to enhanced perks, all VoG weapons get a new Origin Trait in the form of Timelost Magazine.

Article continues after ad

As with all Raids, three different armor sets – one each for Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters – an exclusive Exotic, and various challenges await those Guardians who dare venture into the Vex stronghold on Venus. Here’s everything you need to know.

Vault of Glass loot table

Encounter 1

Conflux Encounter 2

Oracle Encounter 3

Templar Encounter 4

Gatekeeper Encounter 5

Atheon

Vision of Confluence

Praedyth’s Revenge

Fatebringer

Fatebringer

Vex Mythoclast

Found Verdict

Vision of Confluence

Vision of Confluence

Hezen Vengeance

Praedyth’s Revenge

Corrective Measure

Found Verdict

Corrective Measure

Found Verdict

Corrective Measure

Arms

Arms

Arms

Helm

Hezen Vengeance

Class item

Legs

Chest

Legs

Helm — — — —

Chest

Loot table explained

Vault of Glass follows the standard method of loot distribution that all Raids, except for Last Wish, follow. Each encounter has a predetermined pool of items that can drop. If you’re hunting for a specific weapon, targeting individual encounters rather than clearing the entire Raid is the way to go.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Each encounter has the chance to drop a Red Border variant of its respective weapon pool, with five copies required to unlock its respective Pattern. For more information on how crafting works in Destiny 2, see our dedicated guide.

Exotic Weapon – Vex Mythoclast

Archetype: Solar Fusion Rifle

Solar Fusion Rifle Exotic Perks: Timeless Mythoclast, Temporal Unlimiter

Timeless Mythoclast, Temporal Unlimiter Catalyst: While in full auto mode, final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage, accuracy, and stability for a short duration.

Vex Mythoclast can be obtained as a random drop by defeating Atheon, Time’s Conflux in Vault of Glass’ final encounter. If you’ve been unlucky even after numerous clears, completing encounter challenges will increase the Exotic’s drop rate further.

Article continues after ad

Don’t let its weapon archetype fool you – Vex Mythoclast’s unique nature makes it more akin to an Auto Rifle than a traditional Fusion Rifle by way of its Timeless Mythoclast perk granting a full auto fire rate in its default firing mode.

By defeating targets, Temporal Unlimiter allows Mythoclast to generate stacks of Overcharge which, when full, allows the user to swap firing modes to deliver high-damage single shots akin to Linear Fusion Rifles.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Legendary weapons and perks

Weapon Archetype Perk 1 Perk 2

Vision of Confluence Solar Scout Rifle

(Precision) Surplus

Wellspring

Rewind Rounds

Tunnel Vision

Killing Wind

Zen Moment Firefly

Disruption Break

Frenzy

Thresh

Kill Clip

Full Auto Trigger System

Fatebringer Kinetic Hand Cannon

(Adaptive) Explosive Payload

Rewind Rounds

Osmosis

Thresh

Killing Wind

Tunnel Vision Kill Clip

Frenzy

Firefly

Adrenaline Junkie

Eye of the Storm

Opening Shot

Found Verdict Arc Shotgun

(Aggressive) Rewind Rounds

Auto-Loading Holster

Surplus

Slideshot

Unrelenting

Full Auto Trigger System Demolitionist

Frenzy

Vorpal Weapon

One-Two Punch

Opening Shot

Killing Wind

Praedyth’s Revenge Kinetic Sniper Rifle

(Rapid-Fire) Rewind Rounds

Osmosis

Feeding Frenzy

Quickdraw

No Distractions

Moving Target Frenzy

High-Impact Reserves

Firefly

Opening Shot

Kill Clip

Adrenaline Junkie

Hezen Vengeance Solar Rocket Launcher

(Aggressive) Tracking Module

Impulse Amplifier

Auto-Loading Holster

Overflow

Quickdraw

Surplus Vorpal Weapon

Demolitionist

Cluster Bomb

Lasting Impression

Wellspring

Thresh

Corrective Measure Void Machine Gun

(Adaptive) Surplus

Feeding Frenzy

Rewind Rounds

Subsistence

Demolitionist

Dynamic Sway Reduction High-Impact Reserves

Adrenaline Junkie

One For All

Firefly

Tap The Trigger

Thresh

As mentioned previously, every Legendary Vault of Glass weapon is craftable as of Episode Heresy by obtaining five Red Border variants, either as drops or by using a Deepsight Harmonizer on standard versions.

Heresy also introduces a new Origin Trait that grants the following effect:

Timelost Magazine: Final blows with this weapon grant bonus Super energy. When your Super expires, this weapon’s magazine size is doubled for a long duration and reloads from reserves.

Article continues after ad

A potent buff, for sure, and one that benefits almost every weapon type, albeit to varying degrees. For the likes of Corrective Measure, Fatebringer, and Hezen Vengeance, all of which have slow reload times or limited magazines, Timelost Magazine could singlehandedly elevate them to meta-defining depending on its duration.

Raid armor

Hunter Titan Warlock

Prime Zealot Mask

Kabr’s Battlecage

Facade of the Hezen Lords

Prime Zealot Gloves

Kabr’s Brazen Grips

Gloves of the Hezen Lords

Prime Zealot Cuirass

Kabr’s Wrath

Cuirass of the Hezen Lords

Prime Zealot Strides

Kabr’s Forceful Greaves

Tread of the Hezen Lords

Shattered Vault Cloak

Light of the Great Prism

Fragment of the Prime

Vault of Glass’ three armor sets can drop from specific encounters, and only for the class you’re actively playing the Raid with. Once obtained, armor synthesis can be used to unlock the corresponding Universal Ornament by taking Synthweave earned from Bounties to Ada-1 in the Tower.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Vault of Glass challenges

Wait for It: Wyverns can only be killed while sacrificing to the Confluxes.

Wyverns can only be killed while sacrificing to the Confluxes. The Only Oracle for You: The same Oracle cannot be destroyed by the same player twice.

The same Oracle cannot be destroyed by the same player twice. Out of its Way: The Templar must be prevented from teleporting a single time by the Relic user.

The Templar must be prevented from teleporting a single time by the Relic user. Strangers in Time: Praetorians and Wyverns must be defeated at the same time.

Praetorians and Wyverns must be defeated at the same time. Ensemble’s Refrain: Guardians teleported by Atheon can only destroy one Oracle each per set.

Completing challenges increases the drop rate of Vex Mythoclast.

Vault of Glass has five challenges in total, with one challenge available per week as standard. When the Raid is one of two featured (these rotate bi-weekly), all challenges become active and can be completed sequentially.

Regardless of whether it’s featured, completing challenges will permanently increase Vex Mythoclast’s drop rate and award an additional weapon or armor drop. The former of these benefits only applies for the first completion, while the latter can be repeated indefinitely.

Article continues after ad

Vault of Glass raid mods

Raid Mod Effect Aggressive Oracle Disruptor Your equipped Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, Grenade Launchers, Trace Rifles, and Rocket Launchers deal additional damage to Oracles. Anti-Oracle Defeating an Oracle grants you Super energy. Anti-Praetorian Defeating a Praetorian grants you Super energy. Precise Oracle Disruptor Your equipped Bows, Hand Cannons, Linear Fusion Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Sniper Rifles deal additional damage to Oracles in the Vault of Glass. Rapid Oracle Disruptor Your equipped Pulse Rifles, Shotguns, Sidearms, SMGs, and Swords deal additional damage to Oracles. Superstructure Defender While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a Conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to weaken those combatants. Superstructure Medic While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a Conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to create a burst of healing for you and allies near you. Superstructure Striker While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to stun those combatants. Vex Breaker Defeating a Vex with a melee attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up. Vex Destroyer Defeating a Vex with a grenade attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up. Vex Striker Defeating a Vex with a precision hit has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.

Vault of Glass has 11 dedicated mods that work only within the Raid and have a chance of dropping from encounter and secret chests. While not necessary, each mod makes certain mechanics easier or provides additional buffs for meeting certain conditions, such as damage buffs and increased Super energy generation.

Is Vault of Glass farmable?

Ordinarily, each Vault of Glass encounter can only be looted once per character per week. However, if it’s one of two featured Raids, this limit is removed, allowing you to farm any encounter endlessly until rotation. To find out if Vault of Glass is the current featured raid, see the raid rotation schedule.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That wraps up everything you need to know about Vault of Glass. If you’re still seeking certain drops from other Raids, check out our loot guides for Root of Nightmares, Crota’s End, and King’s Fall.