Destiny 2 Vault of Glass loot table: Raid weapons, armor & challenges

Joe Pring
destiny 2 vault of glass raid loot table

The Vault of Glass, Destiny’s first-ever Raid, was added to the sequel in 2021 alongside Season of the Splicer, its loot table transferring wholesale with a suite of refreshed perks to better suit Destiny 2‘s sandbox.

With the arrival of Episode Heresy on February 4, Vault of Glass joins other legacy Raids, Crota’s End and King’s Fall, to grant Guardians the opportunity to craft its six different weapons. In addition to crafted variants getting access to enhanced perks, all VoG weapons get a new Origin Trait in the form of Timelost Magazine.

As with all Raids, three different armor sets – one each for Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters – an exclusive Exotic, and various challenges await those Guardians who dare venture into the Vex stronghold on Venus. Here’s everything you need to know.

Vault of Glass loot table

Encounter 1
Conflux		Encounter 2
Oracle		Encounter 3
Templar		Encounter 4
Gatekeeper		Encounter 5
Atheon
vision of confluence destiny 2 vault of glass
Vision of Confluence		destiny 2 vault of glass praedyth's revenge
Praedyth’s Revenge		destiny 2 vault of glass fatebringer
Fatebringer		destiny 2 vault of glass fatebringer
Fatebringer		Thumbnail image of Vex Mythoclast.
Vex Mythoclast
destiny 2 vault of glass found verdict
Found Verdict		vision of confluence destiny 2 vault of glass
Vision of Confluence		vision of confluence destiny 2 vault of glass
Vision of Confluence		destiny 2 vault of glass hezen vengeance
Hezen Vengeance		destiny 2 vault of glass praedyth's revenge
Praedyth’s Revenge
destiny 2 vault of glass corrective measure
Corrective Measure		destiny 2 vault of glass found verdict
Found Verdict		destiny 2 vault of glass corrective measure
Corrective Measure		destiny 2 vault of glass found verdict
Found Verdict		destiny 2 vault of glass corrective measure
Corrective Measure
kabr's brazen grips destiny 2 vault of glass
Arms		kabr's brazen grips destiny 2 vault of glass
Arms		kabr's brazen grips destiny 2 vault of glass
Arms		destiny 2 vault of glass kabr's battlecage
Helm		destiny 2 vault of glass hezen vengeance
Hezen Vengeance
destiny 2 vault of glass light of the great prism class item
Class item		kabr's forceful greaves destiny 2 vault of glass
Legs		kabr's wrath destiny 2 vault of glass
Chest		kabr's forceful greaves destiny 2 vault of glass
Legs		destiny 2 vault of glass kabr's battlecage
Helm
kabr's wrath destiny 2 vault of glass
Chest

Loot table explained

Vault of Glass follows the standard method of loot distribution that all Raids, except for Last Wish, follow. Each encounter has a predetermined pool of items that can drop. If you’re hunting for a specific weapon, targeting individual encounters rather than clearing the entire Raid is the way to go.

Each encounter has the chance to drop a Red Border variant of its respective weapon pool, with five copies required to unlock its respective Pattern. For more information on how crafting works in Destiny 2, see our dedicated guide.

Exotic Weapon – Vex Mythoclast

destiny 2 vault of glass exotic vex mythoclast
  • Archetype: Solar Fusion Rifle
  • Exotic Perks: Timeless Mythoclast, Temporal Unlimiter
  • Catalyst: While in full auto mode, final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage, accuracy, and stability for a short duration.

Vex Mythoclast can be obtained as a random drop by defeating Atheon, Time’s Conflux in Vault of Glass’ final encounter. If you’ve been unlucky even after numerous clears, completing encounter challenges will increase the Exotic’s drop rate further.

Don’t let its weapon archetype fool you – Vex Mythoclast’s unique nature makes it more akin to an Auto Rifle than a traditional Fusion Rifle by way of its Timeless Mythoclast perk granting a full auto fire rate in its default firing mode.

By defeating targets, Temporal Unlimiter allows Mythoclast to generate stacks of Overcharge which, when full, allows the user to swap firing modes to deliver high-damage single shots akin to Linear Fusion Rifles.

Legendary weapons and perks

WeaponArchetypePerk 1Perk 2
vision of confluence destiny 2 vault of glass
Vision of Confluence		Solar Scout Rifle
(Precision)		Surplus
Wellspring
Rewind Rounds
Tunnel Vision
Killing Wind
Zen Moment		Firefly
Disruption Break
Frenzy
Thresh
Kill Clip
Full Auto Trigger System
destiny 2 vault of glass fatebringer
Fatebringer		Kinetic Hand Cannon
(Adaptive)		Explosive Payload
Rewind Rounds
Osmosis
Thresh
Killing Wind
Tunnel Vision		Kill Clip
Frenzy
Firefly
Adrenaline Junkie
Eye of the Storm
Opening Shot
destiny 2 vault of glass found verdict
Found Verdict		Arc Shotgun
(Aggressive)		Rewind Rounds
Auto-Loading Holster
Surplus
Slideshot
Unrelenting
Full Auto Trigger System		Demolitionist
Frenzy
Vorpal Weapon
One-Two Punch
Opening Shot
Killing Wind
destiny 2 vault of glass praedyth's revenge
Praedyth’s Revenge		Kinetic Sniper Rifle
(Rapid-Fire)		Rewind Rounds
Osmosis
Feeding Frenzy
Quickdraw
No Distractions
Moving Target		Frenzy
High-Impact Reserves
Firefly
Opening Shot
Kill Clip
Adrenaline Junkie
destiny 2 vault of glass hezen vengeance
Hezen Vengeance		Solar Rocket Launcher
(Aggressive)		Tracking Module
Impulse Amplifier
Auto-Loading Holster
Overflow
Quickdraw
Surplus		Vorpal Weapon
Demolitionist
Cluster Bomb
Lasting Impression
Wellspring
Thresh
destiny 2 vault of glass corrective measure
Corrective Measure		Void Machine Gun
(Adaptive)		Surplus
Feeding Frenzy
Rewind Rounds
Subsistence
Demolitionist
Dynamic Sway Reduction		High-Impact Reserves
Adrenaline Junkie
One For All
Firefly
Tap The Trigger
Thresh

As mentioned previously, every Legendary Vault of Glass weapon is craftable as of Episode Heresy by obtaining five Red Border variants, either as drops or by using a Deepsight Harmonizer on standard versions.

Heresy also introduces a new Origin Trait that grants the following effect:

Timelost Magazine: Final blows with this weapon grant bonus Super energy. When your Super expires, this weapon’s magazine size is doubled for a long duration and reloads from reserves.

A potent buff, for sure, and one that benefits almost every weapon type, albeit to varying degrees. For the likes of Corrective Measure, Fatebringer, and Hezen Vengeance, all of which have slow reload times or limited magazines, Timelost Magazine could singlehandedly elevate them to meta-defining depending on its duration.

Raid armor

HunterTitanWarlock
destiny 2 vault of glass hunter helmet
Prime Zealot Mask		destiny 2 vault of glass kabr's battlecage
Kabr’s Battlecage		destiny 2 vault of glass warlock helmet
Facade of the Hezen Lords
destiny 2 vault of glass hunter arms
Prime Zealot Gloves		kabr's brazen grips destiny 2 vault of glass
Kabr’s Brazen Grips		destiny 2 vault of glass warlock arms
Gloves of the Hezen Lords
destiny 2 vault of glass hunter chestpiece
Prime Zealot Cuirass		kabr's wrath destiny 2 vault of glass
Kabr’s Wrath		destiny 2 vault of glass warlock chestpiece
Cuirass of the Hezen Lords
destiny 2 vault of glass hunter legs
Prime Zealot Strides		kabr's forceful greaves destiny 2 vault of glass
Kabr’s Forceful Greaves		destiny 2 vault of glass warlock legs
Tread of the Hezen Lords

Shattered Vault Cloak		destiny 2 vault of glass light of the great prism class item
Light of the Great Prism		destiny 2 vault of glass warlock class item
Fragment of the Prime

Vault of Glass’ three armor sets can drop from specific encounters, and only for the class you’re actively playing the Raid with. Once obtained, armor synthesis can be used to unlock the corresponding Universal Ornament by taking Synthweave earned from Bounties to Ada-1 in the Tower.

Vault of Glass challenges

  • Wait for It: Wyverns can only be killed while sacrificing to the Confluxes.
  • The Only Oracle for You: The same Oracle cannot be destroyed by the same player twice.
  • Out of its Way: The Templar must be prevented from teleporting a single time by the Relic user.
  • Strangers in Time: Praetorians and Wyverns must be defeated at the same time.
  • Ensemble’s Refrain: Guardians teleported by Atheon can only destroy one Oracle each per set.
destiny 2 strangers in time challenge vault of glassCompleting challenges increases the drop rate of Vex Mythoclast.

Vault of Glass has five challenges in total, with one challenge available per week as standard. When the Raid is one of two featured (these rotate bi-weekly), all challenges become active and can be completed sequentially.

Regardless of whether it’s featured, completing challenges will permanently increase Vex Mythoclast’s drop rate and award an additional weapon or armor drop. The former of these benefits only applies for the first completion, while the latter can be repeated indefinitely.

Vault of Glass raid mods

Raid ModEffect
Aggressive Oracle DisruptorYour equipped Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, Grenade Launchers, Trace Rifles, and Rocket Launchers deal additional damage to Oracles.
Anti-OracleDefeating an Oracle grants you Super energy.
Anti-PraetorianDefeating a Praetorian grants you Super energy.
Precise Oracle DisruptorYour equipped Bows, Hand Cannons, Linear Fusion Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Sniper Rifles deal additional damage to Oracles in the Vault of Glass.
Rapid Oracle DisruptorYour equipped Pulse Rifles, Shotguns, Sidearms, SMGs, and Swords deal additional damage to Oracles.
Superstructure DefenderWhile you are standing on a sync plate or are near a Conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to weaken those combatants.
Superstructure MedicWhile you are standing on a sync plate or are near a Conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to create a burst of healing for you and allies near you.
Superstructure StrikerWhile you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to stun those combatants.
Vex BreakerDefeating a Vex with a melee attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.
Vex DestroyerDefeating a Vex with a grenade attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.
Vex StrikerDefeating a Vex with a precision hit has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.

Vault of Glass has 11 dedicated mods that work only within the Raid and have a chance of dropping from encounter and secret chests. While not necessary, each mod makes certain mechanics easier or provides additional buffs for meeting certain conditions, such as damage buffs and increased Super energy generation.

Is Vault of Glass farmable?

Ordinarily, each Vault of Glass encounter can only be looted once per character per week. However, if it’s one of two featured Raids, this limit is removed, allowing you to farm any encounter endlessly until rotation. To find out if Vault of Glass is the current featured raid, see the raid rotation schedule.

That wraps up everything you need to know about Vault of Glass. If you’re still seeking certain drops from other Raids, check out our loot guides for Root of Nightmares, Crota’s End, and King’s Fall.

