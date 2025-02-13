Following the launch of Episode Heresy last week, Bungie is back with another set of Destiny 2 patch notes, this time addressing some of the key issues with the new season.

Most notably, Update 8.2.0.1 makes changes to healing in The Nether, with healing from various sources being increased to make surviving easier. Similarly, The Nether: Explore’s difficulty has been tweaked to make the experience more forgiving. Of course, those wanting a challenge can still play Expert, as Bungie has only adjusted Explore mode specifically.

The other big change in this patch affects PvP, with Radiant Dance Machines being nerfed in response to how dominant the Exotic had become. A buff last week made it so every kill returned your Class Ability, allowing Prismatic Hunters to remain invisible forever. Obviously, it’s hard to fight back when you can’t even see what you’re fighting, but this is no longer a problem.

Dexerto Radiant Dance Machines were overtuned in PvP before this patch.

To learn more about Update 8.2.0.1, see below for the full list of February 13 patch notes.

Activities

Seasonal

Episode Heresy:

The Nether

Fixed an issue where several healing sources were providing less health restoration than intended.

Fixed an issue where some perks could kickstart passive health restoration, resulting in more health restoration than intended.

Fixed an issue that was causing a high rate of #guitar errors.

The Nether Exploration

Adjusted some scaling values in addition to the above healing sources changes. We will continue to monitor how challenging the solo experience feels.



Episode Revenant:

Fixed an issue where some versions of Onslaught, Tomb of Elders, and Kell’s Fall were missing modifiers.

Fixed an issue where Major Fieldworks could not be accessed.

Dungeons and Raids

General

Fixed an issue where raids and dungeons showed burns and surges.

Exotic Missions

The Whisper

Fixed an honestly amazing issue where Tulgorh, Aspect of Agony was somehow replaced by Jimmy, Aspect of Placeholding. We wish you the best, Jimbo! Back to work, Tulgorh.



Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Exotic Armor

Hunter

Radiant Dance Machine Temporarily excluded The Last Word and Dead Man’s Tale from getting the hip-fire range and accuracy buffs provided by this Exotic. We will revisit this in a future update to enable them to interact with the Exotic in a more balanced manner. Retuned the dodge refund portion. Reduced the amount of energy gained from Primary weapon kills against Guardians from 100% to 33% when class ability energy is not full. With full class ability energy, triggering the effect will continue to grant an additional temporary charge Temporary charges are removed on death, after use, or on phase transitions.



Armor Ornaments

Fixed an issue where the Chain Piston Ornament for Synthoceps was not present in the armor inspection menu.

Weapons

Exotic Weapons

Fixed an issue where Microcosm could get Heavy ammo from picking up Special ammo bricks. The weapon has been re-enabled game wide.

Weapon perks

Fixed an issue where Auto-Loading Holster could be activated without stowing the weapon.

Weapon Ammo

Fixed an issue where standard PvE ammo bricks were granting less ammunition than intended.

Abilities

Artifact

Fixed an issue where the Overload Machine Gun perk was not granting Overload to Machine Guns.

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where the Vault of Glass Deepsight weapon pursuit on Hawthorne was not visible. This pursuit can be completed once a week per account for a guaranteed Deepsight weapon.



Collections

Fixed an issue where the Lunar New Year accessories did not appear in Collections.

General