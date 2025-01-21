The latest patch notes for Destiny 2 have been released, outlining the changes in Update 8.1.5.4 that look to bring new life to Bungie’s looter shooter.

This big addition in this update is the Past is Prologue event, which will let you cash in Bento Tokens for a range of limited-time rewards. These include Artifice Armor, Adept raid weapons, Spoils of Conquest, and various mementos.

Completing this event also unlocks the Chatterwhite shader, a reimagined version of the classic Vault of Glass shader from the original game. This can be considered the all-white counterpart to the Superblack Shader that was released in Into The Light and later Festival of the Lost.

Bungie / Dexerto The Past is Prologue event adds a range of limited time rewards that you can buy with Bento Tokens.

To learn more about Update 8.1.5.4, check out the full patch notes below that detail everything you need to know.

Activities

Seasonal

The Last City

Fixed an issue where Eramis and Mithrax remained in their pre-Act III conclusion states after completing it.

Onslaught Salvation

Fixed an issue where the Operable Turret would disappear if a player was teleported to join allies while sitting in it

Tomb/Contest of Elders

Fixed an issue where the Servitor would sometimes flicker while judging the players.

Kell’s Vengeance

Fixed an issue where only one player would receive progression towards Slayer’s Fang’s Exotic Catalysts when destroying Illusionary Anchors.

Fixed an issue where the Slayer’s Fang Catalysts quests would not properly progress when defeating combatants.

Crucible

Maps

Fixed an issue on the crucible map Dead Cliffs, where landing zones for both teams were not up to date for on control and zone control game modes.

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Ammo crates would spawn in a non-neutral zone in Dead Cliffs.

Dungeons and Raids

Vesper’s Host

Fixed an issue in Master difficulty where champions could get stuck outside of the locked down room and not teleport in.

Gameplay and Investment

Triumphs and Titles

Reduced the required number of Revenant Barons and Defenses required for the Barren Ground and Defender of Innocent triumphs, respectively.

Fixed an issue where The Scorgan Melodies triumph sometimes didn’t track the played melodies.

Fixed an issue where the number of Seasonal Challenges required for the Reborn triumph was higher than intended.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where the Kell’s Fall Exotic Mission required a PlayStation Plus subscription to access it.

General