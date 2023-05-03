Destiny 2 update 7.0.5.2 patch notes: Matchmaking changes, Audio improvements, more

A brand new Destiny 2 update is now live and while it’s a fairly minor one, with just a handful of system changes and bug fixes, there’s still plenty to be excited about in the 7.0.5.2 patch notes.

Coinciding with the return of the Guardian Games for another year, Bungie has deployed a fresh Destiny 2 update to keep the ball rolling. While there’s no new content here just yet, as the devs gear up for Season of the Deep, a few quality-of-life fixes and nifty changes are sure to keep fans satisfied.

Article continues after ad

In particular, both Crucible and audio gripes have been addressed to some degree here, meaning Guardians should be in for a smoother experience across the board.

So before you load back in and head to the Tower, be sure to brush up on all the latest changes in Destiny 2’s 7.0.5.2 update.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bungie Crucible games should be more stable following the latest Destiny 2 update.

Crucible matchmaking & Audio improvements in Destiny 2’s new update

Arguably the most important change listed in the latest patch notes is a tweak for Crucible matchmaking as a whole. Where in the past, a range of factors determined who you’d see on your team and on the opposing squad, there’s now one crucial element overruling it all. Moving forward, matchmaking for Clash, Zone Control, and Rift, is “now connection-based,” the patch notes explained.

Article continues after ad

This means players should expect a far more stable time in the game’s PVP component, as you’re expected to be matched with and against others of a similar connection.

Also bundled into the latest update is a supposed improvement for audio distortion on both consoles and PC alike. Having been a common complaint in recent weeks, audio should now be a little easier on the years, with a “final fix” set to come “at a later date” as well.

Article continues after ad

Activities

CRUCIBLE

Fixed an issue where players were getting suspended in Crucible when completing a match without quitting.

Matchmaking for Clash, Zone Control, and Rift is now connection based.

SEASONAL

Fixed an issue where players weren’t able to complete the Last Will and Testament quest if they had picked up the Brazen Spark ship via the War Table. You can now go forth and complete the quest.

Gameplay and Investment

ARMOR

Fixed an issue with the Firepower armor mod where Orbs of Power were spawning at their origin point instead of on defeated enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Guardian Games class item could be dismantled for Legendary Shards and Glimmer.

GENERAL