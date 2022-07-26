Destiny 2 update 4.1.5.1 patch notes: Solstice fixes & more

Lloyd Coombes . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Destiny 2 update 4.1.5.1 patch notes are here. Here’s everything we know so far ahead of weekly reset.

Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes event is back, and update 4.1.5.1 patch notes are arriving alongside weekly reset.

With Season 18 getting closer, Bungie has revealed a series of known issues that the patch is aiming to fix, with the full notes coming soon. For now, though, here’s all we know so far for the 4.1.5.1 patch notes.

As per Bungie, here are the known issues that have been identified. We’ll update this page with the full patch notes as we have them.

KNOWN ISSUES

Some players who donated to the Bungie Foundation Giving Festival may have blank emblems listed in their Collections.

The Kindling and Ember armor mod slots of the Candescent armor are incorrectly using the icon for a Combat style armor mod in the armor’s menu screen.

The Solstice Seashore set isn’t unlocking for player after unwrapping the bundle. We are currently working on a fix for the players who are affected.

The latest update has made unintended changes to The Last Word damage output, which will be adjusted back to intended levels next hotfix.

Some activities don’t drop Silver Leaves, including, Dares of Eternity, Sever, Altars of Sorrow, Patrols, and the Blind Well.

The Hyperborean Pinion exotic Sparrow earned from the Solstice triumph “Fuel for the Fire III” doesn’t appear in Collections.

Solstice Candescent armor cannot be synthesized into an armor ornament.

The Molten Overload grenade sometimes doesn’t stun champions.

The “Claim” button doesn’t appear for Hunter characters on the Season Pass Reward page. Players can still acquire the items by scrolling down past the Season Pass track reward and clicking the claim button on the individual unclaimed rewards that are listed.

Some completed triumphs can’t be untracked for some players.

That’s all we have for the latest Destiny 2 patch notes. For more on Destiny, be sure to check out more of our guide content:

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Trials of Osiris map | Iron Banner countdown