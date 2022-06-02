Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.2 early patch notes: Solar 3.0 fixes and known issues

Destiny 2 early patch notes for update 4.1.0.2 are here. Here’s all we know so far.

Destiny 2’s next weekly reset will bring new challenges as part of the game’s new season, Season of the Haunted. It’ll also see a new hotfix patch drop, with version 4.1.0.2 arriving.

Bungie revealed some tweaks as part of its weekly blog post, meaning we know that Solar 3.0, the game’s revamped subclass type, will see an overhaul.

“We’d much rather ship something a little too spicy than something bland that makes a bad first impression,” Sandbox Discipline Lead Kevin Yanes explained.

“I think with Solar 3.0, we landed somewhere in the middle, and the team feels very passionately that this is the wrong place to be”.

Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.2, including updates to Solar 3.0.

Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.2 early patch notes

Here are the early patch notes, as per Bungie, and we’ll update these as we hear more. As is often the case, you can expect servers to go down as the patch rolls out, so be sure to check out server maintenance page.

Solar 3.0 changes:

Solar Warlock:

Heat Rises: Added behavior : Consuming your grenade now also releases a burst of Cure x2 around you, healing you and your nearby allies. Consuming a Healing Grenade increases the strength of the burst to Cure x3 and consuming a Touch of Flame Healing Grenade provides Restoration as an additional benefit.

Icarus Dash: Added behavior : While airborne, rapidly defeating targets with your Super or any weapon Cures you.

Celestial Fire: Each Celestial Fire projectile now applies 10 Scorch stacks. This is increased to 15 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.



Solar Titan:

Burning Maul: Buffed damage in PvE by 25%

Roaring Flames: Added behavior : While Roaring Flames is active, your uncharged melee attack now deals Solar damage and applies 30 Scorch stacks to targets per hit. This is increased to 40 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.

Consecration: Fragment slots increased from 1 to 2. Raised the height of the secondary attack’s ground wave by 25% to more easily catch players who jump too late.

