Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.2 early patch notes: Solar 3.0 fixes and known issues

Destiny 2 early patch notes for update 4.1.0.2 are here. Here’s all we know so far.
Destiny 2’s next weekly reset will bring new challenges as part of the game’s new season, Season of the Haunted. It’ll also see a new hotfix patch drop, with version 4.1.0.2 arriving.
Bungie revealed some tweaks as part of its weekly blog post, meaning we know that Solar 3.0, the game’s revamped subclass type, will see an overhaul.
“We’d much rather ship something a little too spicy than something bland that makes a bad first impression,” Sandbox Discipline Lead Kevin Yanes explained.
“I think with Solar 3.0, we landed somewhere in the middle, and the team feels very passionately that this is the wrong place to be”.
Advertisement
Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.2, including updates to Solar 3.0.
Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.2 early patch notes
Here are the early patch notes, as per Bungie, and we’ll update these as we hear more. As is often the case, you can expect servers to go down as the patch rolls out, so be sure to check out server maintenance page.
Solar 3.0 changes:
- Heat Rises:
- Added behavior: Consuming your grenade now also releases a burst of Cure x2 around you, healing you and your nearby allies. Consuming a Healing Grenade increases the strength of the burst to Cure x3 and consuming a Touch of Flame Healing Grenade provides Restoration as an additional benefit.
- Icarus Dash:
- Added behavior: While airborne, rapidly defeating targets with your Super or any weapon Cures you.
- Celestial Fire:
- Each Celestial Fire projectile now applies 10 Scorch stacks. This is increased to 15 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.
- Burning Maul:
- Buffed damage in PvE by 25%
- Roaring Flames:
- Added behavior: While Roaring Flames is active, your uncharged melee attack now deals Solar damage and applies 30 Scorch stacks to targets per hit. This is increased to 40 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.
- Consecration:
- Fragment slots increased from 1 to 2.
- Raised the height of the secondary attack’s ground wave by 25% to more easily catch players who jump too late.
Known Issues:
Here’s everything Bungie is aware of so far. Whether it’ll all be fixed in the Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.2 patch notes remains to be seen, but the team is working on it:
- The Cloak of Bakris doesn’t flow like normal cloaks and is extremely rigid.
- The top part of the Mark of the Falling Star ornament disappears if a player’s helmet display is turned off.
- Killing Fikrul too quickly can sometimes trap players in the gauntlet.
- The Polaris Lance catalyst is no longer progressing with Perfect Fifth burn kills.
- We are investigating reports of players who are unable to unlock their Void and Arc subclasses.
- The Conscripted weapon ornament for the Travelers Chosen Exotic Sidearm can no longer be equipped.
- Some Artifice armor from the Grasp of Avarice dungeon has lost its extra mod slots.
- The Anarchy Exotic Grenade Launcher loses its 2x damage against enemies after a character dies or picks up a relic.
- Tethers from Hunter Supers can cause severe framerate drops in various activities.
- Vortex grenades are doing less damage than intended.
- Some players who die in the final boss encounter of the Duality dungeon get stuck outside the area and can’t respawn.
- Some Iron Banner emblems don’t count toward the Iron Banner rank boost.
- The Spark during Rift matches can sometimes be lost in certain scenarios.
- Players will sometimes spawn repeatedly between rounds during Iron Banner matches.
- Some players are not getting credit for the Jorum’s Howl Triumph in the Iron Banner Seal or for the Forging Iron quest steps. Based on our investigations, we believe this is caused for two reasons:
- Players have equipped more than five (5) armor pieces in total. This can be caused when wearing Iron Banner armor while having universal ornaments made from Iron Banner armor equipped, which can double the amount of armor being worn.
- Our system has detected that your character has gone AFK, meaning that our system thinks that your character isn’t participating, resulting in progress not being counted for Triumphs and bounties.
- Some players aren’t gaining progress for various Crucible/Iron Banner Triumphs or bounties.
- Our system has detected that your character has gone AFK, meaning that our system thinks that your character isn’t participating, resulting in progress not being counted for Triumphs and bounties.
- The tooltip doesn’t appear on consecutive items when dismantling them one by one.
For more tips and guides covering all things Destiny, check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.
Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Trials of Osiris map | Iron Banner countdown