Destiny 2 update 3.2.0 patch notes: Stasis tuning, new H.E.L.M. map - Dexerto

The Destiny 2 3.2.0 update is right around the corner with all new content and balance adjustments on the way. Here’s a complete rundown on the next major patch ahead of Season of the Splicer.

With Season of the Splicer fast approaching, all eyes are on the May 11 transition into Destiny 2’s 14th season. From the return of Bungie’s first-ever Raid to a controversial transmog system and plenty more, there’s a ton to prepare for.

Alongside all the fresh content is a sizeable update to rebalance the sandbox and introduce an assortment of new tweaks under the hood. While we already have a good idea of key weapon buffs and nerfs on the way, we now know what else to expect.

Various Subclasses are set to change, new areas are being introduced, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s everything you need to know about the 3.2.0 update in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 downtime for 3.2.0 update

Tomorrow (May 10) at 10:00 AM PDT (1700 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo background maintenance. No downtime is expected. This will prepare us for Update 3.2.0 releasing on May 11. For more info: https://t.co/48Mjp1uuz7 — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 9, 2021

With Season of the Splicer kicking off on May 11, there’s not long left to prepare for the big transition. Background maintenance is scheduled to begin at 10AM PT on May 10 and run for roughly four hours. During this time you’ll still be able to login and play Destiny as usual.

At 9:45AM PT on May 11, however, Destiny 2 will be brought offline. This stretch of maintenance is expected to run through until 11AM PT though you can start downloading the update from 10AM PT.

Balance adjustments in Destiny 2 3.2.0 update

With Season of the Splicer comes all-new Subclass tuning in Destiny 2. Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks are all being hit with changes to various degrees.

First up, Hunters will notice a slight nerf to the Silence & Squall ability. Its detonation radius has been pulled back from 12m to 8.5m.

Titans are being hit with a small buff as Shiver Strike melee energy is now refunded when Glacial Quake ends. Moreover, Whisper of Torment should work more efficiently moving forward.

As for Warlocks, the Chaos Reach Super won’t be able to kill enemies through walls in Season of the Splicer thanks to some new bug fixes. Last but not least, the Bleak Watcher Aspect will grant two fragment slots.

On top of these balance updates, Stasis abilities will now come with colorblind support. Toggling this option will make everything from Crystals to Duskfields easier to spot.

Improved Nav Mode in Destiny 2 3.2.0 update

Ever been frustrated when pulling out your Ghost just to see a laundry list of quests and Bounties? This Nav Mode is being updated in the 3.2.0 patch to make your life easier.

Moving forward, Bounties and Quests will appear under separate lists. To further improve bounty tracking, individual bounties can no longer be highlighted. Instead, every single bounty will now appear on-screen with the touch of a button.

If you happen to be tracking a particular Triumph though, that will appear in its own section of the new Nav Mode.

New H.E.L.M. map in Destiny 2 3.2.0 update

Rather than taking up space at the Tower like in previous seasons, the H.E.L.M. area now has its very own space. This can be accessed straight from the Director without having to travel into the Tower.

This enormous location was shown on Destiny’s official Facebook page just days prior to the update.

There’s plenty more packed into the 3.2.0 update to freshen things up in the new season. Glory, Valor, and Infamy are preparing for major tweaks in Season 15. Classic ornaments are being reintroduced through Eververse. A litany of bug fixes are also on the way.

Below is a complete rundown of everything coming in the 3.2.0 patch.

Destiny 2 3.2.0 update patch notes

