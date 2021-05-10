Destiny 2 update 3.2.0 patch notes: Stasis tuning, new H.E.L.M. map - Dexerto

The Destiny 2 3.2.0 update is right around the corner with all new content and balance adjustments on the way. Here’s a complete rundown on the next major patch ahead of Season of the Splicer.
With Season of the Splicer fast approaching, all eyes are on the May 11 transition into Destiny 2’s 14th season. From the return of Bungie’s first-ever Raid to a controversial transmog system and plenty more, there’s a ton to prepare for.
Alongside all the fresh content is a sizeable update to rebalance the sandbox and introduce an assortment of new tweaks under the hood. While we already have a good idea of key weapon buffs and nerfs on the way, we now know what else to expect.
Various Subclasses are set to change, new areas are being introduced, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s everything you need to know about the 3.2.0 update in Destiny 2.
Destiny 2 downtime for 3.2.0 update
Tomorrow (May 10) at 10:00 AM PDT (1700 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo background maintenance. No downtime is expected.
This will prepare us for Update 3.2.0 releasing on May 11.
With Season of the Splicer kicking off on May 11, there’s not long left to prepare for the big transition. Background maintenance is scheduled to begin at 10AM PT on May 10 and run for roughly four hours. During this time you’ll still be able to login and play Destiny as usual.
At 9:45AM PT on May 11, however, Destiny 2 will be brought offline. This stretch of maintenance is expected to run through until 11AM PT though you can start downloading the update from 10AM PT.
Balance adjustments in Destiny 2 3.2.0 update
With Season of the Splicer comes all-new Subclass tuning in Destiny 2. Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks are all being hit with changes to various degrees.
First up, Hunters will notice a slight nerf to the Silence & Squall ability. Its detonation radius has been pulled back from 12m to 8.5m.
Titans are being hit with a small buff as Shiver Strike melee energy is now refunded when Glacial Quake ends. Moreover, Whisper of Torment should work more efficiently moving forward.
As for Warlocks, the Chaos Reach Super won’t be able to kill enemies through walls in Season of the Splicer thanks to some new bug fixes. Last but not least, the Bleak Watcher Aspect will grant two fragment slots.
On top of these balance updates, Stasis abilities will now come with colorblind support. Toggling this option will make everything from Crystals to Duskfields easier to spot.
Improved Nav Mode in Destiny 2 3.2.0 update
Ever been frustrated when pulling out your Ghost just to see a laundry list of quests and Bounties? This Nav Mode is being updated in the 3.2.0 patch to make your life easier.
Moving forward, Bounties and Quests will appear under separate lists. To further improve bounty tracking, individual bounties can no longer be highlighted. Instead, every single bounty will now appear on-screen with the touch of a button.
If you happen to be tracking a particular Triumph though, that will appear in its own section of the new Nav Mode.
New H.E.L.M. map in Destiny 2 3.2.0 update
Rather than taking up space at the Tower like in previous seasons, the H.E.L.M. area now has its very own space. This can be accessed straight from the Director without having to travel into the Tower.
This enormous location was shown on Destiny’s official Facebook page just days prior to the update.
There’s plenty more packed into the 3.2.0 update to freshen things up in the new season. Glory, Valor, and Infamy are preparing for major tweaks in Season 15. Classic ornaments are being reintroduced through Eververse. A litany of bug fixes are also on the way.
Below is a complete rundown of everything coming in the 3.2.0 patch.
Destiny 2 3.2.0 update patch notes
Abilities, Aspects, and Fragments
- Colorblind Support
- Stasis abilities now have colorblind support:
- Enemy Crystals
- Enemy Squall
- Enemy Duskfield
- Enemy Bleak Watcher
- Player highlighting in the Crucible now has colorblind support.
-
- Sublcass Tuning
-
- Hunters
-
- The freeze detonation from Silence & Squall has been reduced from 12m to 8.5m in radius.
- Enemy Squall now has a red ring to define area as it approaches.
- Titans
-
- Shiver Strike melee energy is now refunded when Glacial Quake ends.
- Fixed an issue in which players can trigger Whisper of Torment by standing in an opponent’s Barricade.
-
- Warlocks
-
- Shadebinder
-
- Bleak Watcher Aspect now grants two fragment slots.
-
- Chaos Reach
-
- Fixed an issue with Chaos Reach Super that was allowing it to penetrate some thin walls or objects enough to damage and kill opponents on the other side.
-
-
Nav Mode (Menu that appears when pulling out your Ghost)
- Separated Bounties from Quests in Nav Mode.
- All Bounties now appear in Nav Mode. They can no longer be tracked as a result.
- Category switching on keyboard and mouse can now be controlled with the scroll wheel.
- Tracked Triumph now appears in its own Nav Mode category.
UI
- Legends added to the Director Destinations tab.
- This is where you’ll find Vault of Glass in just a few weeks…
-
- Shortcut between HUD quest step notifications and quest details screen added for keyboard and mouse users.
- 6v6 Crucible activities have an updated intro experience.
-
- Cycle through your teammates to view metrics associated with the activity you’re entering.
-
H.E.L.M.
- H.E.L.M. now appears in the Director Destinations tab (moved from Tower map) and has its own map.
- Focused Umbral Engrams and Prismatic Recaster
-
- Umbral Engrams now auto-decrypt when Focused via the Prismatic Recaster.
- The visual states for focusing options on the Prismatic Recaster have been streamlined to reduce visual clutter and confusion.
-
Glory, Valor, and Infamy
- Glory, Valor, and Infamy reputations have had their internal systems rebuilt to a unified implementation. In-game, players should expect minimal perceived changes.
-
- Unified Glory, Valor, and Infamy rank reputation tracking.
-
- Before Forsaken, Glory and Valor had only Major ranks (Guardian, Brave, etc.).
- After Forsaken, Glory and Valor gained sub-ranks (Brave I, II, III) alongside Infamy. However, all the historical tracking (Lifetime Ranks) and quest usage still used the original Major ranks.
- Now, the sub-ranks are now referred to simply as Ranks, and all usage has been converted to use them where appropriate. (I.e., all lifetime values and quest targets have been multiplied by three.)
-
- Glory playlists no longer block Valor win streaks from declining.
- The Valor badge now appears on the Trials launch screen.
- Infamy win streak bonus is now linear (+35 points per win).
- Glory win streak bonus is now linear (+20 points per win).
-
- Note: With the eventual update to Vanguard reputation, players should be ready to spend their Vanguard Tokens during Season of the Splicer.
-
-
Eververse
- Eververse Archive Filtering
-
- Players can now easily filter the offerings in the Storefront Archive tab.
- Per numerous community requests, we added many Exotic weapon and armor ornaments from previous Seasons to the archive tab.
-
- Bright Engrams
-
- Spawn FX and Shaders are now standalone items in Bright Engrams.
-
- Bright Engrams can no longer decrypt into duplicates of these items.
-
- A small amount of Glimmer will be awarded when decrypting Bright Engrams.
- Spawn FX and Shaders are now standalone items in Bright Engrams.
-
General Things…
- Momentum Control and Team Scorched have returned and will be available as part of the weekly playlist rotation.
- Added repeatable bounties to Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome.
- Fixed an issue causing Vaulted gear to erroneously drop from strike-unique loot lists.
- Added a full suite of Trace Rifle-focused armor mods to the game.