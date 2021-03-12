Destiny 2 update 3.1.1 patch notes: Bungie ships class-wide Stasis nerfs - Dexerto

Another huge set of Stasis nerfs are on the way to Destiny 2 in Season 13, with Bungie unveiling more plans to scale back subclasses across the board.

Since the release of Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion, Stasis has been controversially powerful. Specifically, in PVP, the ice-based subclasses have been among the most popular picks throughout Year 4.

Despite efforts to scale things back in Season 12, it quickly became clear to the developers that more nerfs were required. An early list of additional nerfs came through in February and now, we have a full set of patch notes to go off.

A March 23 update will be targeting Stasis more than ever before with over a dozen crucial changes to reduce power in PVP. Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Hunter nerfs

Up first comes further nerfs to Hunters. After being the main focus nerfs in January, Shatterdive is once again taking a hit. This powerful ability will soon come with a four-second cooldown, along with the complete removal of damage resistance.

Moreover, Withering Blade will soon be weaker than ever. Not only is the damage being reigned in, but so too is the slowing effect applied to enemy targets.

In this instance, however, it’s worth noting that these changes only apply to the PVP version of the ability. Withering Blade will still be just as deadly in PVE.

Titan nerfs

Moving on to Titans, two Stasis abilities are in focus for the upcoming patch. Both Glacial Quake and Shiver Strike will be less effective in PVP moving forward.

Advertisement

The former no longer freezes enemies nearby, uses far more energy, and comes with less damage resistance. The latter will be slightly less effective as enemies will be pulled towards the ground quicker than before.

Warlock changes

Last but not least, Warlocks are set to receive the most changes of all. Four abilities in particular will be altered following the March 23 patch.

Not all these changes are negative, however. While Penumbral Blast and Chaos Reach are in line for nerfs, Winter’s Wrath and Iceflare Bolts are being improved.

Bungie’s goal with this latest batch of Stasis changes is to “reduce frustrations when fighting against” it in PVP. In order to achieve a better state of balance, a sweeping set of general changes are also on the way.

Advertisement

In particular, Duskfield Grenades will be significantly weaker moving forward. Their pull range is being scaled back from 9.5m to 6m while slow stacks are also being heavily reduced.

With four other global changes in store for the March 23 update, Stasis should be far less impactful in PVP specifically. Be sure to brush up on the full list of incoming changes below.

Destiny 2 update 3.1.1: full patch notes

Hunter

Shatterdive Removed damage resistance from Shatterdive. Added a 4s cooldown between activations of Shatterdive.

Withering Blade Decreased Withering Blade damage against players from 90 to 65 damage. PvE damage is unchanged. Decreased Withering Blade slow stacks applied to players from 60 to 40 stacks. PvE slow stacks are unchanged. Decreased the target acquisition range of Withering Blade after it impacts a player from 12m to 8m. Range after impacting PvE enemies is unchanged.



Titan

Glacial Quake Removed AoE freeze against players on super cast. Will still freeze PvE enemies on cast. Reduced damage resistance while in super from 60% to 50%. Increased the energy cost of using Shiver Strike while in Glacial Quake from 3% to 7% Super energy. Using the combo of a Shiver Strike into a Heavy slam attack will now cost the full Super energy of both the Shiver Strike and the slam (previously only costed energy for the slam).

Shiver Strike Increased downwards velocity applied to Shiver Striking players when they are slowed to pull them out of the air more strongly.



Warlock

Winter’s Wrath Improved tracking of Winter’s Wrath projectiles, now tracking strength decays from its max value over 10s instead of 2.2s. Increased the size of the warlock super projectile’s proximity detonation radius 1.5m – 1.65m The proximity detonation now starts at it’s largest and scales down to 40% over time.

Penumbral Blast Decreased Penumbral Blast damage against players from 80 to 30 damage. PvE damage is unchanged.

Iceflare Bolts Fixed a bug where Iceflare Bolts would continuously try to switch targets. Increased target acquisition range of Iceflare Bolts by 33%. Increased turning speed of Iceflare Bolts so they can more effectively hit nearby targets.

Chaos Reach Decreased the amount of Super energy refunded when cancelling Chaos Reach early.



General