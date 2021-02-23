Destiny 2 hotfix 3.1.0.1 update patch notes - Dexerto

Bungie has released a hotfix for Destiny 2 outlined in the 3.1.0.1 update patch notes that’s bringing a swarm of fixes to everything from Collections, Umbral Engrams, and the Fallen SABER strike, among others.

Following up the base 3.1.0 update from a couple of weeks back, the developers are back at it to clean up some of the more nuanced problems that Year 4 has been facing.

An interesting inclusion in the Destiny 2 hotfix 3.1.0.1 is the touchup to weapon Mods which people are celebrating since it has implications for fans of the Hand Cannon targeting mod and Shotgun Ammo Finder.

While there’s still no fix to pressing issues like Dunemarchers’ chain lightning, multiplayer rubber banding, Warlock stasis melee, and the like, there’s still plenty to unpack for the Destiny community.

Bounties, Pursuits, Challenges

There’s a host of fixes coming down into Destiny’s player challenges, primarily dealing with Weekly Challenges as well as Valor resets that would bug other game mechanisms.

There was an issue where Weekly Challenges would drop engrams at a higher Power than intended. While some might have benefited from this, the issue should be fixed from here on.

Additionally, Bungie also “reduced the number of wins required for the Legendary Glory Triumph from 50 to 5” that is more in tune with Season of the Hunt’s requirements.

Meanwhile, Destiny players would be unable to reset their Valor and Infamy after four resets and one reset, respectively. But the devs have made it a point to implement a fix to that in the update.

Destiny 2 Fallen S.A.B.E.R. strike

After weeks of questions looming on the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. strike since the Feb 9 roadmap teased the playlist, the Destiny 2 hotfix 3.1.0.1 is finally going to fix the access that players didn’t previously have.

Now people can get into the Strike via the Strikes Playlist or Direct Launch Node to finally grind the fan-favorite scenario.

To get a complete picture of the Destiny 2 hotfix 3.1.0.1, take a look at the patch notes below, courtesy of Bungie.

Destiny 2 hotfix 3.1.0.1 patch notes

Activities

BATTLEGROUNDS:

Fixed an issue where Umbral Engrams could spawn under the ground when the engram inventory is full.

Fixed an issue where generators could not be destroyed when fireteam members or combatants were within close proximity.

Fixed an issue where players were respawning in the Land Tank after disconnects and becoming trapped.

STRIKES:

Fixed an issue where players could not access Fallen S.A.B.E.R. in the Strikes Playlist or Direct Launch Node.

UI

Fixed formatting of Seasonal Rank strings where text was overlapping.

Fixed and issue where players could temporarily soft-lock the game and exit vender performances in the H.E.L.M.

Changed XP reward icon on the Quest Details screen to match XP icon used throughout the rest of the game.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

EVERVERSE

Fixed an issue where Lucent Night ornaments disappeared from the armor’s universal ornament section after unequipping.

Icon for Anarchy’s Uniocracy ornament now more accurately reflects the ornament’s actual appearance.

Fixed an issue where the Thalia’s Reach ornament for Liar’s Handshake disappeared when unequipping it.

Fixed an issue where The Fourteenth Anamnesis ornament showed that it could be applied to Khepri’s Sting instead of the Helm of Saint-14.

Fixed an issue where Mantle of Remembrance ornament indicated it was for Aeon Swift instead of Shinobu’s Vow.

Fixed an issue where the Caduceus Warlock ornament showed that it could be applied to Aeon Soul instead of Ophidian Aspect.

Fixed an issue where the Bump and Run sparrow was missing like… most of it.

Fixed an issue where players were receiving more Bright Engrams than intended after reaching Season Pass rank 100.

Fixed an issue where Core Ritual (Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard) Weekly Bounty Challenge would sometimes not reward Bright Dust. Any players affected by this will receive all missing Bright Dust in the future. An in-game message will confirm when your Bright Dust has been delivered



COLLECTIONS

Fixed an issue where the War Weary shader was not appearing in Collections.

Fixed an where the Salvagers Salvo Seasonal Grenade Launcher could not be reclaimed from Collections.

Fixed an issue where the Contender’s Banner and The Next Chapter emblems were displaying the same art.

Fixed an issue where players could retrieve the Season of the Chosen ritual emblems from Collections without completing the steps to earn them.

MODS

Fixed an issue where some mods were removed if their artifact version was equipped during the Season change.

FRAGMENTS

Fixed an issue where Whisper of Chains was not properly granting damage reduction when near frozen enemies.

BOUNTIES, PURSUITS, CHALLENGES

Fixed an issue where players could continue to earn additional Hawkmoons if they didn’t pick up the quest and join others.

Fixed an issue where a Proving Rune’s description from the War Table is different than the actual Rune you get.

Reduced the number of wins required for the Legendary Glory Triumph from 50 to 5 to be aligned with the same requirement from Season of the Hunt.

Fixed an issue where some Weekly Challenge engrams were dropping at a higher Power than intended.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to reset their Valor after 4 resets.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to reset their Infamy after 1 reset.

Fixed an issue where players were incorrectly earning Powerful rewards after 3 Valor resets.

GENERAL