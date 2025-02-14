Destiny 2’s ugliest Exotic is finally getting an Ornament and it looks amazing

It may have taken almost seven years, but Bungie is finally releasing an Ornament for Verity’s Brow, giving Destiny 2 players the chance to change how the game’s ugliest Exotic looks.

Originally released way back in Season 3, Verity’s Brow is an excellent Warlock Exotic that drastically boosts grenade energy and damage for weapon final blows. While simple, effective, and buffed in Episode Heresy, it isn’t overly popular for one reason – it is hideous.

Addressing this issue at long last, Bungie confirmed in the February 13 TWID that the bony Exotic will be getting a military-themed reskin, adding camouflage and tactical lasers.

“We also wanted to share something else with you all as a fun treat. Because it’s very cool, but also because you won’t stop asking for it. Here is the first ever Ornament for Verity’s Brow that’s coming during Codename: Frontiers, with less bones, but more lasers,” Bungie shared before revealing the image of the Ornament seen below.

Fans can’t wait for Verity’s Brow Ornament

Unsurprisingly, the Destiny 2 community has been overjoyed by the news that they will finally be able to use Verity’s Brow without it ruining their fashion.

This was shared over on r/DestinyFashion, with the post receiving over 3,400 upvotes. Most of these praised the Ornament, although some Guardians couldn’t help but poke fun at its “cross-eyed laser eyes” that don’t really make much sense.

Then again, we’re talking about Destiny 2. If realism is your goal, just about every other FPS on the market is a better option. Funnily enough, the literal space magic game doesn’t care much about being grounded in reality.

Heaping praise on the Ornament, one highly upvoted comment expressed, “Thought this was a new Excalibur helmet in Warframe for a sec. Absolutely love this design. Would pair perfectly with the Duality armor for a more mil-spec looking build.”

Others felt similarly, responding, “Not a warlock, but that looks pretty sweet,” as well as, “NVG looks f**king sick,” with the military theme clearly going down well.

Even the more critical comments weren’t that negative, with some users calling it an “Ornament of all time” and another reply saying it’s an example of “great concept, questionable execution.”

These aren’t exactly glowing reviews, but they aren’t overly dismissive either. If the worst people can say is it’s kind of average, and most other people love the Ornament, it’s fair to say Bungie has done a great job this time around.