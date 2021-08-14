Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map & rewards this week (August 13 – August 17)

Destiny 2’s pinnacle PVP activity, Trials of Osiris, has once again returned to the Crucible. Here’s everything you need to know about the map you’ll be battling across and the rewards that are up for grabs this week.

After being absent from the Destiny franchise since 2017, Trials of Osiris made its highly anticipated Destiny 2 debut during Season of the Worthy, and reclaimed its spot as the looter-shooter’s premiere PVP activity.

Although the playlist has struggled with issues like cheaters, account recovery services, and technical issues within the broader Destiny 2 experience, plenty of Guardians still jump into the game mode every week for a chance to obtain some powerful, high-tier loot.

As Trials of Osiris returns to the Destiny 2 directory for another weekend, we have the run-down on everything you need to know in order to prepare yourself for the competition, including the map you’ll be playing on and all the rewards that are up for grabs.

Contents

Trials of Osiris map this week (August 13 – August 17)

If you jump into Trials of Osiris between August 13 and August 17, you’ll be facing off against your opponents on either Twilight Gap or Endless Vale — two maps that most players (generally) agree are some of the better options for playlist’s 3v3 Elimination format.

Perhaps in a call-back to the final week of Trials in Destiny 1, Bungie threw players a curveball this week by adding a second map to the playlist, creating a dual rotation to help spice things up a bit.

Trials of Osiris rewards this week (August 13 – August 17)

Now that you have the scoop on this week’s Trials map, you’ll want to know what loot is in store for those brave enough to enter the playlist. Luckily, we have a breakdown of each reward tier for this week’s Trials session:

3 wins: Eye of Sol Sniper Rifle

5 wins: Ingeous Hammer Hand Cannon

7 wins: The Messenger Pulse Rifle

Flawless: Shayura’s Wrath SMG (Adept)

In addition to the surprising map rotation, Bungie threw players another bone this week by stacking the playlist full of enticing and powerful weapons — although if you’re still hunting for that one elusive Trials armor piece, you’re out of luck for the time being.

With each reward tier containing a weapon (and all of those guns being some of the best in their class, especially for PVP) there’s almost been no better time to try your hand at the playlist. Even if you’re only trying to hit that three, five, or seven win mark, it’ll be well worth the grind.

Trials of Osiris weekly Destiny 2 reset

Trials of Osiris goes live each week on Friday at daily reset (10 A.M. PDT / 1 P.M. EDT / 5 P.M. GMT / 7 P.M. CET), and will remain active in the Crucible directory until Destiny 2’s weekly reset on the following Tuesday.

Before diving into the competition, you’ll need to make a stop at the Tower’s Hangar and talk to Saint-14, the Destiny 2 vendor who oversees Trials. He’ll be your main source of bounties and rewards throughout the week, and the person who provides each of your Trials Passages (also known as Trials cards).

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Trials of Osiris map and rewards for this week. Make sure to jump into the playlist with a couple of your buddies before next week’s reset puts the game mode on its typical hiatus.